Sushi Ginza Onodera Announces the Launch of its 16th Restaurant

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc. ("Sushi Onodera" or the "Company"), a food service company operating high-quality sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki restaurants across three regions, today launched the official grand opening of Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera Musuko Shibuya, marking its 16th restaurant.

Located in Shibuya, a prominent special ward in Tokyo, Japan, the location is a major commercial and finance hub, housing two of the world's busiest railway stations in Shibuya Station and Shinjuku Station. Nested in the heart of one of Japan's most renowned downtown areas, the restaurant offers convenient proximity to the iconic Shibuya Scramble crossing, drawing in both tourists and locals with its prime location and high everyday foot traffic.

"I am pleased to announce the opening of our 16th restaurant location in Shibuya, marking our 4th Kaiten Sushi establishment" said Sushi Onodera CEO Shinji Nagao. "Our continued strategic expansion into high foot traffic areas frequented by both locals and tourists remains integral to our ongoing growth and presence of the Ginza Onodera brand. Moving forward, our growth strategy will center around the expansion of new restaurants, with a particular focus on Kaiten Sushi establishments, which have consistently proven to be the most lucrative and profitable among our diverse portfolio of restaurants. With additional Kaiten Sushi restaurants slated to open this month in Honolulu, Hawaii and later this year in Houston, Texas, we look forward to driving our financial growth and expansion strategy to further establish our footprint in both the U.S. and Japanese markets."

The restaurant is located at 1st basement Kusumoto Building 1-3-3 Dogenzaka Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0043, Japan.

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating sixteen premium sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('20 - '23). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

