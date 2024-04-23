TVS SCS North America: TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America Earns Recognition as a John Deere 'Partner-Level Supplier'

The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating recognition

CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE:TVSSCS)(BOM:543965), a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS North America has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2023 in the John Deere 'Achieving Excellence Program.' The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. TVS SCS North America was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.





Suppliers who participate in the 'Achieving Excellence program' are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation, and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

Eric Flint, Global Account Manager at TVS SCS North America, expresses, "We are honored to earn the John Deere Partner-level Supplier recognition for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and the delivery of top-quality products and services to John Deere. Proudly contributing to John Deere's supply chain, we look forward to the future with enthusiasm, anticipating continued collaboration and mutual success."

According to Richard Vieites, CEO of TVS SCS North America, "We take enormous pride in attaining this prestigious recognition from John Deere, which aligns perfectly with TVS SCS' culture and values. Putting our customer's priorities at the forefront of our focus helps to build mutual trust and to instill a commitment to excellence throughout all levels of our organization and keeps us striving for greater success and improvements each and every day."

TVS SCS supports customers in multiple industry verticals including Automotive, Defense, Industrial, Utilities, E-commerce, and Healthcare. TVS SCS trades on a reputation of being collaborative in its engagement, innovative in its approach and effective in reducing its clients operating costs while improving their performance through the accelerated deployment of leading supply chain solutions. TVS SCS offers a range of supply chain services from Integrated Supply Chain Solutions to Global Forwarding Solutions and Time Critical Final Mile Solutions, all tailored to its customers' needs.

About TVS Supply Chain Solutions India

Promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now part of TVS Mobility Group, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited ("TVS SCS" or "Company") is an India-based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India. For the last 15 years, TVS SCS has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and select global markets through customized tech-enabled solutions. The Company's customers span across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare.

TVS SCS provides specialized solutions spanning the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption, to reduce complexity in its customers' supply chains by using technology, data analytics and execution experience. The company's digital platforms are largely cloud-based, powered by a micro service-based architecture and are highly scalable and reliable, thereby enabling it to implement solutions across multiple geographies in a relatively short time.

For more details, please visit https://www.tvsscs.com/.

