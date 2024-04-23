Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Leading mental health firm Brain Health has announced that several of its treatment approaches now include QEEG Brain Mapping and Neurofeedback technologies. Dr. Ketam Hamdan is the inspiration for this most recent action, which aims to increase the precision and effectiveness of mental health treatments over time.





Quantitative electroencephalography (QEEG) Brain Mapping and Neurofeedback, collectively known as Neurotherapy, represent the most significant advancement in mental health care. Brain Health specialists employ QEEG scans to read brain activity and patterns associated with various mental health problems. As a result, neurofeedback can be used to create individualized therapy plans that allow individuals to actively improve the function of their brains.

Dr. Hamdan, a professional in the mental health sector, underscored the transformational nature of this technology. According to her, the addition of Neurotherapy has proven to be a turning point in the integration of mental health treatment, creating new avenues for the treatment of patients who had previously demonstrated resistance to traditional approaches.

When providing neurofeedback, it aims to minimize intrusiveness for those open to alternative forms of treatment. It has proven to be a useful component of the holistic approach to brain health. It is used in addition to other therapies. This method has helped people with various conditions, including anxiety, depression, and ADHD. Client feedback underscores reduced symptoms associated with these conditions, validating the approach's impact.

Supporting Dr. Hamdan's observations, a substantial body of research underlines the benefits of Neurofeedback. Studies have consistently shown its effectiveness in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and fatigue, positioning it as a promising direction in mental health therapy.

About Brain Health:

Brain Health Services, founded by Dr. Ketam Hamdan, specializes in personalized mental health care, offering services tailored to individual needs. Utilizing innovative therapies such as QEEG Brain Mapping and Neurofeedback, Brain Health addresses diverse mental health issues, from existential dilemmas and developmental trauma to anxiety and depression. The approach is based on deep client engagement and the adaptation of therapy methods to ensure effective treatment and insight into each person's unique journey.

