New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Ferrari Challenge Europe is set for an exciting race at the Mugello Circuit, with notable participant Laura Villars among the lineup. Scheduled from May 1st to May 5th, this event promises to deliver thrilling motorsport action.

Laura Villars, a prominent figure in the racing community, is not just competing but also symbolizing the increasing involvement of women in top-tier motorsport events.

Commenting on her participation, Villars said, "The inclusion of women in prestigious series like the Ferrari Challenge Europe is crucial for promoting diversity and inspiring future generations. It shows that motorsport is about skill and passion, regardless of gender."

The Ferrari Challenge Europe in Mugello is a high-profile race that attracts visitors and Ferrari lovers from different parts of the world. This track, with its technical corners and high speed, which is the Mugello Circuit, is a proper place for riders and cars like Villars and Ferrari to shine.

Attendees and viewers can anticipate an eventful three days full of spectacular races, with participants not being less determined to reach the top of the podium. In addition to being a site for the elite drivers to showcase their talent, the event also forms part of the history of Ferrari in the world of motorsport.

About Ferrari Challenge:

The Ferrari Challenge celebrated as the premier single-marque championship, has been a spectacle of racing passion since its inception in 1993. Featuring over a thousand drivers and hundreds of races to date, the series is famed for its unquantifiable excitement, thrilling overtakes, and fun-filled atmosphere. It's a venue where dream cars and esteemed clients converge on the world's most scenic tracks, offering more than just a drive but a competitive sprint-racing experience.

Initially encompassing two main continental series in Europe and North America, the Ferrari Challenge expanded to include a dedicated UK series in 2019 and welcomed the Japanese series in 2023. Throughout its history, the Ferrari Challenge has provided a select group of clients with unforgettable experiences, both on the track and off, cementing its legacy in the world of motorsport.

Website: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/ferrari-challenge

Contact no: +39 0536 949111

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrari/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ferrari

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laura_villars?igsh=MTNqcW5hY3NteWE3aA==

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ferrari

