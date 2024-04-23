CrossleyShear Wealth Management: Evan Shear Named to Forbes 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

MERRITT ISLAND, FL & HEATHROW, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / CrossleyShear Wealth Management (CrossleyShear), a team of premier financial planning and wealth management advisors, announced today that CrossleyShear founding partner Evan Shear has once again been named to Forbes' prestigious list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. This is the seventh consecutive year that at least one CrossleyShear founding partner has received this distinguished honor, an important recognition for the entire team.* The selection process is very vigorous, with nominees carefully vetted through research and interviews and ranked based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Forbes received approximately 42,108 nominations for 2024 and only 8,507 advisors received the award.**





"This is a tremendous honor for the entire CrossleyShear team and a testament to their tireless passion and commitment to our clients," said Evan Shear, Co-Founder and Branch Manager of CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional. "Most importantly, this recognition is a tribute to our clients and the trust they place in me, Dale (Crossley), and the team. We appreciate their continued partnership and confidence. We never take it for granted."

To learn more about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and the team's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit CrossleyShear.com. For more information about CSsports, visit CSsports.net.

About CrossleyShear Wealth Management | Since 1998, CrossleyShear Wealth Management has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to helping provide clients and families with innovative financial solutions and wealth management strategies. With offices in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida, the company's tailored customer care philosophy and customized planning process help empower its clients to achieve their financial goals and financial independence. Their professional athlete division, CSsports, is exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of sports professionals before, during, and after their playing careers. Visit CrossleyShear.com and CSsports.net to learn more.

CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports are not registered broker dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

*Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Re-qualification is required annually. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.

** The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2024 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2022 to 6/30/2023 and was released on 4/3/2024. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 42,108 nominations, roughly 8,500 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

SOURCE: CrossleyShear Wealth Management

