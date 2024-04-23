Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is pleased to comment on the recent Bitcoin halving, a significant event that reduces the reward for mining Bitcoin transactions and theoretically increases the cryptocurrency's scarcity and value. Occurring approximately every four years, this halving is the first since the launch of US-based spot Bitcoin ETF products earlier this year, signaling broader adoption and recognition of Bitcoin as a legitimate and institutional-grade asset class.

As Bitcoin's global recognition grows, supply rates continue to decrease through halving events, and new investment products increase adoption, Wellfield anticipates significant advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi) in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is positioning for growth in its Bitcoin business lines at Coinmama and through its innovative Bitcoin-based DeFi technology, further reinforced by recent patent application developments.

"With the launch and historic adoption of spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, the latest halving reminds us of Bitcoin's consistency and persistence as the foundational global blockchain asset," said Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield. "Following the development of our patent applications, which are well positioned to capture the opportunities in Bitcoin DeFi, these recent milestones further bolster our confidence in Bitcoin's capability to continue anchoring the growth of our retail business line, Coinmama, and its new product launches."

Corporate Update

The Company has entered into agreements to satisfy outstanding indebtedness owed to arm's length creditors through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). In connection with the Debt Settlement, the Company plans to settle indebtedness of $81,898.97 (the "Debt") through the issuance of 1,364,983 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Common Share (the "Settlement Shares"). The Settlement Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement shall be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Debt Settlement remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions that leverage blockchain technology for consumers and institutions. Our retail platform Coinmama provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.8 million registered users across 180 countries, including friendly self-custody solutions and disruptive DeFi services. Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets as a real-world-asset tokenization platform with our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver, backed by physical metal custodied with the Royal Canadian Mint. Expanding our offerings for institutional clients, we acquired Brane Trust and are working towards regulatory approval to operate as Canada's second qualified digital asset custodian.

