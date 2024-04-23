Anzeige
CNH Industrial: Italian Ambassador Pays Homage to CNH's Sustainable Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) recently welcomed the UK's Italian Ambassador, Inigo Lambertini, along with the Director of the London Office ITA - Italian Trade Agency, Mr. Giovanni Sacchi and the Italian diplomatic delegation at the company's plant in Basildon, Essex, a center of excellence for alternative fuel technology. Institutional stakeholders were welcomed by Andrea Paulis, CNH Group Treasurer & Head of EMEA Institutional Relations, Sean Lennon, Vice President New Holland Agriculture Europe and Mike Simpson, Chief Executive - Bennamann and CNH Ag. Renewable Energy Leader.

The institutional visit was an opportunity to discuss the company's net zero farming vision, where biomethane plays a key role, and to deep dive into their range of sustainable technologies and advanced agricultural machinery, such as the New Holland Agriculture T6 Methane Power.

This year the Basildon plant celebrates 60 years of manufacturing, an ideal time for the Ambassador and his delegation to get to grips with CNH's latest innovations.

With the Ambassador's visit, CNH upholds its firm commitment to sustainable innovation for farming, whether in Essex, or around the globe.

