Crexendo, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM EST

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its first quarter 2024 financial results conference call on May 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM EST. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants and reference participant access code 203352. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 203352. A replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2024, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 50499.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business.

