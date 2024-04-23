Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857621 | ISIN: US9182041080 | Ticker-Symbol: VFP
Tradegate
23.04.24
20:30 Uhr
11,992 Euro
-0,020
-0,17 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VF CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VF CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,95012,25023:00
11,97012,22022:00
PR Newswire
23.04.2024 | 23:24
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tri Ri Asset Management: TRAM VF Announces Flagship Investment in London Ride-Hailing Startup, OUNO

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Ri Asset Management ("TRAM") is pleased to announce a strategic investment from its flagship venture capital fund, the TRAM Venture Fund ("TRAM VF"), in OUNO, a pioneering executive ride-hailing platform headquartered in London. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities as they embark on a journey to transform the transportation industry.

Founded in 2023, OUNO rapidly gained traction in the market, attracting early investments from notable figures such as England & Manchester United's Mason Mount, BAFTA-winning actor Michael Ward, and Grind Founder David Abramovitch, among others. In its inaugural year, OUNO demonstrated remarkable progress, earning the trust of numerous high-end brands including Prada, Hublot, and the Soho House Group. With thousands of daily B2C users in London alone, OUNO has established itself as a leader in the executive ride-hailing sector.

OUNO's innovative feature of vehicle specificity distinguishes it in the executive ride-hailing space. Unlike other platforms that generalize vehicle options, OUNO enables users to request specific models such as Mercedes E-Class, S-Class, V-Class, or even a Tesla for those seeking a fully electric option. With over 2,500 chauffeurs already enlisted on the platform and an additional 1,500 awaiting onboarding, OUNO has become the preferred choice for drivers in London.

TRAM VF's investment underscores its confidence in OUNO's growth potential and commitment to innovation. With ambitious plans for expansion into the MENA region and the US, OUNO is positioned to redefine urban transportation globally. TRAM's leadership is excited to support OUNO's journey as it continues to lead the London market and extend its reach worldwide.

"We're delighted to welcome TRAM to our business and successfully close our seed round," said Bobby Drewett, Founder of OUNO. "Having TRAM as our first VC investor will strengthen our position for future funding rounds, benefiting from their wealth of knowledge and experience."

"The strategic expansion into the Middle East is a top priority for both TRAM and OUNO," remarked Asad Ali, Managing Partner of TRAM VF. "As I transition from public markets to private markets, I look forward to closely collaborating with Bobby and the OUNO team. As a value-add investor, I'll utilize Tri Ri's global network and resources to support OUNO's growth, particularly in key markets, and help solidify its position as a market innovator in executive transportation."

OUNO's innovative transportation approach, coupled with TRAM VF's strategic investment, lays the groundwork for a dynamic partnership poised to revolutionize the travel experience. Together, OUNO and TRAM VF are set to reshape urban mobility and make a lasting impact worldwide.

Ouno V Class

Ouno S Class Interior

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395276/Tri_Ri_Asset_Management_ouno_ad.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395274/Tri_Ri_Asset_Management_ouno_v_class.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395275/Tri_Ri_Asset_Management_Ouno_S_Class_Interior.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tram-vf-announces-flagship-investment-in-london-ride-hailing-startup-ouno-302125240.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.