WKN: 914505 | ISIN: MXP320321310 | Ticker-Symbol: FOMC
Frankfurt
23.04.24
08:11 Uhr
10,900 Euro
-0,500
-4,39 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
23.04.2024
116 Leser
Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Files 2023 SEC Annual Report

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will be followed by its annual report, for the same period, with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican Banking and Securities Commission) and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).

These reports are available on FEMSA's investor relations website at http://ir.femsa.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes FEMSA's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact listed below.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.



