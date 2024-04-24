Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), proudly announces the appointment of Ali Yassine as an Advisor to the Healthcare Advisory Board of its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies. With a diverse background in data science, machine learning, and healthcare, Ali's appointment underscores AiMining's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and fostering growth within the company.

Ali brings extensive experience to his new role, having served as a Research Fellow at the Sunnybrook Hospital, focusing on image-guided therapy for catheterization laboratory procedures. Additionally, Ali's tenure as a Deep Learning Engineer at Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has equipped him with a deep understanding of applying deep learning techniques in healthcare.

Ali's dedication to education is evident through his experience as a private tutor, where he mentors teams in AI competitions and leads programming workshops at the American University of Beirut. His academic background includes a Master's degree from the University of Toronto, focusing on Data Science and Machine Learning, and a Bachelor of Engineering from the American University of Beirut in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

In his new role as an Advisor to AiMining Technologies' Healthcare Advisory Board, Ali will leverage his expertise in data science, machine learning, and the understanding of MedTech to contribute to the building of AI technologies for good. His unique perspective and commitment to excellence will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI initiatives at AiMining Technologies.

Ali expressed his excitement about joining AiMining Technologies, stating, "I am honored to be part of AiMining Technologies and contribute to its groundbreaking work in AI innovation. I am passionate about technological innovation, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at AiMining to push the boundaries of AI innovation."

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Ali Yassine's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ali to AiMining Technologies. His diverse background and passion for innovation make him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive AI innovation and create meaningful impact in the field of artificial intelligence."

Ali's appointment underscores AiMining Technologies' commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the AI sector. His expertise in data science, machine learning, and education will strengthen the company's scientific research efforts and drive strategic growth in the field of artificial intelligence.

