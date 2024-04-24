Epique Realty Surprises Agents at PowerCON 2024 with Enhanced Agent Support Again: AI Virtual Staging

Epique launched its revolutionary AI Virtual Staging app, which empowers agents to easily reimagine any designated home with just a few clicks

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / In a surprising move, Epique launched its revolutionary AI Virtual Staging app, which is poised to advance and transform the real estate landscape. Designed to streamline the home staging process, this cutting-edge application empowers agents to easily reimagine any designated home with just a few clicks.

Upon uploading a photo of the designated property, agents are presented with a myriad of room style options, allowing for easy customization and staging of the space. Whether agents opt to personally curate furnishings or entrust AI to make selections, the possibilities are endless - and the cost? A mere $0. Once again, Epique reaffirms its dedication to provide agents with essential tools and invaluable support.

A standout feature of this new offering is its direct accessibility via the Epique cloud, showcasing Epique's status as the sole national AI-certified brokerage. Epique's proprietary AI technology, epitomized by Epique.ai, has earned acclaim as the premier AI real estate tool in the United States, cementing its status as an industry trailblazer.

At the helm of Epique's technological revolution is CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua Miller, a visionary leader and former realtor. Miller's far-sighted leadership has propelled Epique to the forefront of real estate innovation, spearheading the development of a suite of custom AI tools and proprietary mobile applications. These tools empower agents to navigate the complexities of the real estate landscape with outstanding efficiency and ease.

Sharing his excitement for the Virtual Staging app, Josh Miller remarked, "At Epique, we are committed to redefining the real estate brokerage experience. Our dedication to agent success and persistent pursuit of innovation knows no bounds. We will continue to raise the bar and provide our agents with the tools they need to thrive personally and professionally."

With the launch of the AI Virtual Staging app, Epique Realty reaffirms its position as a pioneering force in the real estate industry, dedicated to empowering agents and revolutionizing the home buying and selling experience.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

