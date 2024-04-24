Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Migrity Business Talent Academy, a leading institution focused on utilizing education to help individuals discover and leverage their talents for entrepreneurship, recently announced the launch of a revolutionary new service. Named "AI Talent Entrepreneurship," this service aims to utilize advanced artificial intelligence analysis to unearth potential entrepreneurial talents, design personalized entrepreneurial pathways, and learn effective marketing and sales strategies to create unique and directly profitable business models.

The specific tools of "AI Talent Entrepreneurship" include:

AI Online Storybook Model

AI Material Image Model

AI Digital Marketing Model

AI Lead Generation Model

AI Sales Email Service Model

AI Children's Animation Service Model

AI 3D Modeling Model

AI Industrial Product Monetization Model

Hackgon, the founder of Migrity Business Talent Academy, stated, "We believe that the right technology and strategic guidance can significantly enhance the success rate of entrepreneurship. Having started my entrepreneurial journey through hard-earned experience, I aim to help entrepreneurs find and position their unique business opportunities in the competitive market through education and AI technology."

About Hackgon:

Hackgon is the founder of Migrity Business Talent Academy and a pioneer of the AI Talent Entrepreneurship in Malaysia. He was invited to speak alongside renowned educator T.Harv Eker on the international educational platform Success Resources. Hackgon excels in training course instructors, coaches, and startup founders, uncovering their potential and combining AI's efficient computation and systems to help them establish high-profit monetization models.

About Migrity Business Talent Academy

Migrity Business Talent Academy, located in Malaysia, is dedicated to transforming the entrepreneurial landscape through advanced education tailored to individual talents. Utilizing cutting-edge AI, the academy offers personalized programs that enhance skills in digital marketing, strategic planning, and AI-driven business strategies. With a mission to unlock potential and foster significant entrepreneurial success, Migrity provides students access to a vast network of industry experts, business leaders, and potential investors, under the leadership of Hackgon, a pioneer in AI Entrepreneurship models. The academy prepares graduates to confidently navigate and succeed in competitive markets, positioning itself as a catalyst for future business leaders.

Contact Info:

Name: Jeson Tan

Email: service@migrity.com

Organization: Migrity Business Talent Academy

Website: https://migrity.com/

