F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche sales increase by 2% (CER) in first quarter with both divisions growing in high single digit ex COVID-19

Group sales grew by 2% 1 at constant exchange rates (CER) (-6% in CHF), driven by the strong growth of newer medicines and diagnostics. Excluding COVID-19-related products, sales increased by 7%. Going forward, there will be no further material impact of COVID-19 sales decline

grew by 2% at constant exchange rates (CER) (-6% in CHF), driven by the strong growth of newer medicines and diagnostics. Excluding COVID-19-related products, sales increased by 7%. Going forward, there will be no further material impact of COVID-19 sales decline Due to the appratioss fn of the Swiranc against most currencies, sales were 6% lower when reported in CHF

were 6% lower when reported in CHF Pharmaceuticals Division base business 2 grew by 7%, driven by strong sales of medicines to treat severe diseases, such as Vabysmo (eye diseases), Phesgo (breast cancer), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Polivy (blood cancer) and Hemlibra (haemophilia A). Divisional sales growth was 2%, reflecting the impact of the expected decline in sales of the COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve

grew by 7%, driven by strong sales of medicines to treat severe diseases, such as Vabysmo (eye diseases), Phesgo (breast cancer), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Polivy (blood cancer) and Hemlibra (haemophilia A). growth was 2%, reflecting the impact of the expected decline in sales of the COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve Diagnostics Division base business 2 grew by 8%, supported by growth across all regions because of demand for immunodiagnostic products, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions. As this growth was partially offset by the lower demand for COVID-19 tests, divisional sales grew by 2%

grew by 8%, supported by growth across all regions because of demand for immunodiagnostic products, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions. As this growth was partially offset by the lower demand for COVID-19 tests, grew by 2% Highlights in the first quarter: US approvals of Xolair (food allergies) and Alecensa (early-stage lung cancer) Positive phase III data for Xolair (food allergies), Columvi (blood cancer) and Ocrevus subcutaneous injection (multiple sclerosis); positive phase II results for zilebesiran (hypertension in people with high cardiovascular risk) New positive long-term data for Vabysmo (retinal vein occlusion, a severe eye disease) US approval for the first molecular test to screen for malaria in blood donors US Breakthrough Device Designation for blood test to support earlier Alzheimer's disease diagnosis

in the first quarter:

Outlook for 2024 confirmed

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "We had a strong start into the year, with both our divisions reporting high single digit growth in their base business - excluding COVID-19 sales. After this quarter, the COVID-19-related impact on sales is largely behind us. The appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most currencies impacted sales reported in Swiss francs compared to the same period last year. The uptake of our eye medicine Vabysmo continues its momentum. We are pleased about the US approval of Xolair as the first and only medicine for multiple food allergies. Further, we recently received the US approval for Alecensa in early-stage lung cancer. With an unprecedented 76% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death versus chemotherapy, Alecensa significantly improves upon the standard of care for this specific form of lung cancer.

We are confident of growing our Group sales in the mid single digit range this year (at constant exchange rates) and therefore we confirm our outlook for 2024."

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January?March 2024 2023 2024 2023 At CER In CHF Group 14,399 15,322 100.0 100.0 2 -6 Pharmaceuticals Division 10,921 11,608 75.8 75.8 2 -6 United States 5,692 5,763 39.5 37.6 5 -1 Europe 2,200 2,071 15.3 13.5 11 6 Japan 649 1,390 4.5 9.1 -45 -53 International* 2,380 2,384 16.5 15.6 12 0 Diagnostics Division 3,478 3,714 24.2 24.2 2 -6 All figures shown in the table were restated to reflect the shift of the Foundation Medicine (FMI) business from the Pharmaceuticals Division to the Diagnostics Division.



*Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others

Outlook for 2024 confirmed

Roche expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with sales growth (CER), excluding the impact from the resolution of tax disputes in 2023. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Group sales

In the first three months of 2024, Group sales increased by 2% CER (-6% in CHF) to

CHF 14.4 billion as strong demand for newer medicines as well as diagnostics products including immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions more than offset the anticipated decline in COVID-19-related sales and the impact of biosimilar/generic erosion.

After this quarter, the impact of the drop in COVID-19-related sales is largely over and there will be no further material impact on Group sales.

Excluding COVID-19-related products, sales increased by 7%.

The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies had a significant adverse impact on the sales reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Pharmaceuticals Division base business grew by 7%, while divisional sales increased by 2% to CHF 10.9 billion as the strong global demand for newer medicines to treat severe diseases was partially offset by the expected decline in COVID-19 Ronapreve sales.

The eye medicine Vabysmo was the biggest growth driver, with Phesgo (breast cancer), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Polivy (blood cancer) and Hemlibra (haemophilia A) being other significant contributors. Together, these medicines generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion, an increase of CHF 0.9 billion (at CER) from the first quarter of 2023.

The negative impact of biosimilar/generic erosion on our medicines Lucentis (eye diseases, US commercialisation rights only), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer), Herceptin (breast and stomach cancer), Avastin (various types of cancer), Esbriet (lung disease) and Actemra/RoActemra (arthritis, COVID-19) totalled CHF 0.4 billion (at CER), in line with expectations.

In the United States, sales increased by 5%, driven by strong demand for newer medicines such as Vabysmo, Polivy, Ocrevus, Phesgo and Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) as well as for Xolair (allergies). This contrasted with lower sales of Lucentis, MabThera/Rituxan, Tecentriq (cancer immunotherapy), Esbriet, Avastin and Perjeta.

In Europe, sales grew by 11%, with Vabysmo, Phesgo, Hemlibra, Evrysdi and Ocrevus being the key drivers.

Sales in Japan were down by 45%, reflecting the base effect of the supply of Ronapreve to the government in the first quarter of 2023.

Sales in the International region increased by 12%, driven by strong growth in Hemlibra, Perjeta, Phesgo, Ocrevus, Tecentriq and Vabysmo. In China, sales grew by 11% due to high demand for Xofluza (influenza), Perjeta, Avastin, Polivy and Tecentriq.

The Diagnostics Division's base business continued good growth (8%), boosted by demand for immunodiagnostic products, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions. This was partially offset by the expected sales decline of COVID-19-related products, leading to divisional sales growing at 2% to CHF 3.5 billion.

Immunodiagnostic products, which include cardiac, oncology and thyroid tests, were the main growth drivers (10%). Additional growth impetus came from clinical chemistry (8%), advanced staining techniques in oncology (12%) and companion diagnostics (47%).

As expected, the sales of COVID-19 tests further declined to CHF 0.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 from CHF 0.3 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Sales growth was reported across regions, with Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) growing by 2%, Asia-Pacific by 1% and Latin America by 14%. North America recorded a decline of 1%, reflecting the drop in demand for COVID-19-related tests.

Pharmaceuticals: key milestones in the first quarter of 2024

Compound Milestone Regulatory Alecensa

Lung cancer FDA approves Alecensa as first adjuvant treatment for people with ALK-positive early-stage lung cancer



Approval based on phase III ALINA study showing Alecensa reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by an unprecedented 76% in people with ALK-positive early-stage resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

This approval helps address an urgent unmet need, with about half of people living with early-stage NSCLC experiencing disease recurrence following surgery, despite adjuvant chemotherapy

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines recommend routine testing for ALK, EGFR and PD-L1 biomarkers in people with early-stage NSCLC to inform adjuvant therapy selection More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-04-19), 19 April 2024 Piasky



Rare blood disease Chugai obtains regulatory approval for Piasky 340 mg for paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria in Japan



Providing convenience of once every 4 week subcutaneous administration for treatment-naive patients, or for patients switching to this drug from other C5 inhibitors, with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), a designated intractable disease

This approval for not only treatment-naive PNH but also including patients switching from previously approved C5 inhibitors, is the first in the world

Second approved drug that applies Chugai's proprietary recycling antibody technology and also the fifth Chugai-originated global product More information: Investor Relations Update (https://assets.roche.com/f/176343/x/0271587e12/240326_ir_chugai_epiasky_approval_en.pdf), 26 March 2024 Xolair

Food allergy FDA approves Xolair as first and only medicine for children and adults with one or more food allergies



Approval is based on data from the NIH-sponsored phase III OUtMATCH study, which showed a significantly higher proportion of food allergy patients as young as one year treated with Xolair could tolerate small amounts of peanut, milk, egg and cashew without an allergic reaction, compared to placebo

More than 40% of children and more than 50% of adults with food allergies have experienced a severe reaction at least once in their lifetime

Detailed OUtMATCH results were featured in a late-breaking symposium at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology annual meeting More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-02-16), 16 February 2024 Phase III, pivotal and other key readouts Ocrevus SC

Multiple sclerosis Subcutaneous Ocrevus one-year data demonstrates near-complete suppression of clinical relapses and brain lesions in patients with progressive and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis



Results from the phase III study showed that subcutaneous (SC) injection was consistent with IV infusion and demonstrated near-complete suppression of relapse activity (97%) and MRI lesions (97.2%) through 48 weeks

The twice-yearly, 10-minute SC injection has the potential to expand the usage of Ocrevus to treatment centres without IV infrastructure or with IV capacity limitations

US FDA and EMA accepted filings based on the data from OCARINA II, with EU approval anticipated mid-2024 and US approval anticipated in September 2024 More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-04-17), 17 April 2024 Columvi

Blood cancer Columvi meets primary endpoint of overall survival in people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in phase III STARGLO study



Columvi, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival for people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Data from the STARGLO study will be submitted to health authorities and presented at an upcoming medical meeting More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-04-15), 15 April 2024 Zilebesiran

Cardiovascular diseases Roche and Alnylam present positive results from the phase II KARDIA-2 study of zilebesiran added to standard-of-care antihypertensives in patients with inadequately controlled hypertension



The KARDIA-2 study met its primary endpoint demonstrating additive, placebo-adjusted systolic blood pressure reductions of up to 12.1 mmHg at month three. These results were statistically significant and clinically meaningful

Zilebesiran demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile when added to standard of care antihypertensives Roche and Alnylam have initiated the phase II KARDIA-3 study in adults with uncontrolled hypertension at high cardiovascular risk. More information: Investor Relations Update (https://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2024-04-07), 7 March 2024 Xolair

Food allergies New England Journal of Medicine publishes phase III data showing Xolair significantly reduced allergic reactions across multiple foods in people with food allergies



Detailed results from the NIH-sponsored phase III OUtMATCH study showed treatment with Xolair increased the amount of peanuts, tree nuts, egg, milk and wheat that people as young as one year consumed without an allergic reaction

The US FDA recently approved Xolair as the first and only medicine for children and adults with one or more food allergies Allergic reactions can be life-threatening and it is estimated that food-related anaphylaxis results in 30,000 medical events treated in emergency rooms in the US each year More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-02-25), 25 February 2024 Vabysmo

Severe eye diseases New long-term data for Vabysmo show sustained retinal drying and vision improvements in retinal vein occlusion (RVO)



Vabysmo sustained robust drying of retinal fluid, often associated with distorted or blurry vision

Up to 60% of people receiving Vabysmo were able to extend treatment intervals to three or four months apart Detailed results from two global phase III RVO studies were presented at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024 More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-02-01b), 1 February 2024



Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January-March 2024 2023 2024 2023 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 10,921 11,608 100.0 100.0 2 -6 United States 5,692 5,763 52.1 49.4 5 -1 Europe 2,200 2,071 20.1 17.8 11 6 Japan 649 1,390 5.9 12.0 -45 -53 International* 2,380 2,384 21.9 20.8 12 0 All figures shown in the table were restated to reflect the shift of the Foundation Medicine (FMI) business from the Pharmaceuticals Division to the Diagnostics Division.



*Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others



Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals



Total United States Europe Japan International CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Ocrevus

Multiple sclerosis 1,658 8 1,180 5 310 8 - - 168 28 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A 1,040 8 592 -1 231 17 79 2 138 51 Perjeta3

Breast cancer 936 -3 343 -7 171 -19 36 -19 386 14 Tecentriq

Cancer immunotherapy 865 1 436 -9 210 12 86 -4 133 34 Vabysmo

Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO) 847 108 650 91 138 224 23 33 36 397 Actemra/RoActemra3

RA, COVID-19 618 -2 278 -1 188 1 68 5 84 -15 Xolair3

Asthma, allergies 496 10 496 10 - - - - - - Kadcyla3

Breast cancer 483 3 186 -1 145 -2 21 -4 131 19 Phesgo

Breast cancer 388 70 126 36 169 55 19 - 74 165 Herceptin3

Breast and gastric cancer 364 -17 67 -22 77 -17 4 -41 216 -14 Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy 356 7 135 16 137 27 20 13 64 -29 Alecensa

Lung cancer 355 4 104 4 72 3 43 3 136 5 MabThera/Rituxan3

Blood cancer, RA 351 -18 204 -21 39 -20 4 -20 104 -11 Avastin 3

Various cancer types 324 -15 99 -22 21 -27 51 -33 153 3 Activase/TNKase3

Cardiac diseases 296 4 282 4 - - - - 14 7 Polivy

Blood cancer 250 81 117 166 54 42 44 2 35 181 Gazyva/Gazyvaro3

Blood cancer 213 16 100 7 62 17 6 -19 45 47 Pulmozyme3

Cystic fibrosis 112 -6 66 -15 20 0 - 27 26 22 Mircera3

Anaemia 96 0 - - 10 -8 9 -25 77 6 CellCept3

Immunosuppressant 94 0 5 -34 32 0 9 -10 48 8 ** Over 500%

DME: diabetic macular oedema / nAMD: neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key milestones in the first quarter of 2024

Product Milestone Regulatory Elecsys pTau217 test



Alzheimer's disease FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for blood test to support earlier Alzheimer's disease diagnosis



The Elecsys pTau217 plasma biomarker test is being developed as part of an ongoing partnership between Roche and Eli Lilly and Company

Once approved, the test will aid healthcare providers in identifying amyloid pathology, a key feature of Alzheimer's disease

Roche and Lilly believe the test could play an important role in improving access to early and accurate Alzheimer's diagnosis More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-04-11), 11 April 2024 cobas Malaria test

Malaria FDA approval for the first molecular test to screen for malaria in blood donors



The cobas Malaria test is the first FDA-approved molecular test to screen US blood donors for malaria

Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal parasitic infection most commonly transmitted by mosquitoes that can also be spread through blood transfusion

Roche is dedicated to saving patients' lives through diagnostic solutions that aid in the protection of the global blood supply from infectious diseases More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-03-26), 26 March 2024

Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January-March 2024 2023 2024 2023 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 3,478 3,714 100.0 100.0 2 -6 Customer areas4 Core Lab 1,925 1,928 55.4 51.9 9 0 Molecular Lab5 620 683 17.8 18.4 -3 -9 Near Patient Care6 570 774 16.4 20.8 -20 -26 Pathology Lab 363 329 10.4 8.9 19 10 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,188 1,253 34.2 33.8 2 -5 North America5 1,055 1,120 30.3 30.3 -1 -6 Asia-Pacific 992 1,098 28.5 29.4 1 -10 Latin America 243 243 7.0 6.5 14 0

More information on Roche sales in the first quarter of 2024:

Q1 2024 presentation (http://www.roche.com/irp240424-a.pdf)

(http://www.roche.com/irp240424-a.pdf) Appendix with tables (https://assets.cwp.roche.com/f/176343/x/bc4738ec80/appendix-tables-q1-2024.pdf)

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2023) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.

[2] Pharmaceuticals Division base business: excluding COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve.

Diagnostics Division base business: excluding COVID-19-related products.

[3] Products launched before 2015.

[4] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.

Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.

Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices or directly with patients and integrated personalised diabetes management.

Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.

[5] Sales in the Molecular Lab customer area include sales from the Foundation Medicine business which moved under the responsibility of the Diagnostics Division from the Pharmaceuticals Division effective 1 January 2024. The comparative information for 2023 has been restated accordingly.

[6] Sales in the new Near Patient Care customer area include sales from Diabetes Care and the Point of Care business, both previously shown as separate customer areas. The comparative information for 2023 has been restated accordingly.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

Roche Global Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD

Phone: +41 79 407 72 58 Nathalie Altermatt

Phone: +41 79 771 05 25



Simon Goldsborough

Phone: +44 797 32 72 915 Karsten Kleine

Phone: +41 79 461 86 83



Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 Kirti Pandey

Phone: +49 172 6367262



Dr. Rebekka Schnell

Phone: +41 79 205 27 03 Sileia Urech

Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Roche Investor Relations

Dr. Bruno Eschli

Phone: +41 61 68-75284

e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com) Dr. Sabine Borngräber

Phone: +41 61 68-88027

e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com) Dr. Birgit Masjost

Phone: +41 61 68-84814

e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com)

Investor Relations North America



Loren Kalm

Phone: +1 650 225 3217

e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)

Attachments