TGS ASA: TGS Q1 2024 Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway (24 April 2024) - TGS will release its Q1 2024 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 8 May 2024. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 CEST at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34, Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public and can be followed live online.

Access and registration for online attendees are available by copying and pasting this link into your browser:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240508_16/

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

CFO Sven Børre Larsen

E-mail: investor@tgs.com

Company Summary

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition, advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information, visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.