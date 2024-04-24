Epique Realty Amazes Agents at PowerCON 2024 with Another Free Benefit: REDO by BASE

Epique unveils REDO by BASE, which is a progressive remodeling software service that empowers buyers

to visualize their dream homes with incomparable precision.

The excitement reached new heights at PowerCON Tuesday as Epique Realty unveiled yet another innovative benefit for its agents: REDO by BASE. Agents, already engrossed by the earlier benefit announcements, were again amazed by this latest addition, which promises to advance and transform the home buying experience.

REDO by BASE is a progressive remodeling software service that empowers buyers to visualize their dream homes with incomparable precision. Leveraging the power of AI and 3D modeling, this innovative platform provides homebuyers with a realistic virtual representation of their envisioned space, allowing them to explore and customize every aspect of their future home.

But the benefits don't actually end there. With REDO by BASE, they now have the unique opportunity to make real-time modifications to the property before they even set foot inside. This one-of-a-kind Virtual Remodeling software puts the power of customization directly into the hands of buyers, ensuring that their dream home truly reflects their individual preferences and desires.

Epique Realty remains committed to providing agents with front-line tools and resources that redefine the real estate landscape and elevate the home buying journey to new heights.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, REDO by BASE represents our steadfast commitment to provide our agents with the most advanced tools and resources in the industry. With this leading-edge remodeling software, we're not just helping people envision their dream homes - we're empowering them to actively participate in the creation process. At Epique Realty, we believe that everyone deserves to find their perfect home, and REDO by BASE is another step towards making that vision a reality."

As Epique continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, agents can look forward to even more exciting developments on the horizon. Stay tuned for updates on REDO by BASE and other groundbreaking initiatives from Epique Realty.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

