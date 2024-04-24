NICOX SA: Nicox: Second notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 6, 2024 and appointment of an ad hoc agent

|Press Release
|Nicox: Second notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 6, 2024 and appointment of an ad hoc agent
April 24, 2024 - release at 07:30 CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, having been unable to deliberate on April 10, 2024 as the quorum required by law has not been reached, will be held, on second convening, on Monday May 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m., at the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis.
The agenda and the draft resolutions for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings remain unchanged and are included in the notice of meeting published in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no.36 of March 22, 2024 (no. 2400592).
Appointment of an ad hoc agent to represent shareholders
By order of the President of the Antibes Commercial Court on April 18, 2024, given the impossibility of reaching the required quorum, SELARL XAVIER HUERTAS & ASSOCIES, in the person of Maître Xavier Huertas, domiciled at 1, Rue Lamartine - 06000 Nice, was appointed as ad hoc agent to represent the shareholders at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting convened for May 6, 2024 on second convening.
The ad hoc agent will thus represent all the shares with voting rights held by shareholders who have not attended or are not represented at this General Meeting. The participation of the ad hoc agent would thus bring the quorum to 100% of shares with voting rights.
In order to ensure the neutrality of the ad hoc agent, the voting rights attached to the shares of the represent shareholders will be exercised as follows:
for extraordinary resolutions not approved by the Board of Directors: one-third in favor and two-thirds against.
Documentation and participation in the General Meeting
The documents relating to the general meeting, including the draft resolutions and the proxy form, are made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)).
Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary and Extraordinary shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox's website. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ag2024nicox@nicox.com (mailto:ag2024nicox@nicox.com) for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence, or the electronic votes received for the Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting initially planned on April 10, 2024 remain valid for the Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting of May 6, 2024.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)
