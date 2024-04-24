The new products are intended for applications in commercial and industrial PV projects. The devices feature an efficiency rating of up to 98. 1% and a European efficiency of up to 97. 8%. German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has developed two new inverters for applications in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. "The blueplanet 50. 0 NX3 and blueplanet 60. 0 NX3 inverters offer sufficient flexibility for complex roof landscapes such as angled roofs or partial roof areas," the company said in a statement. "Both products are equipped with shadow management and can achieve better ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...