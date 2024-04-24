The new X1 can operate inside or out, from -20 C F to 55 delivering what Anker says is 100% power output without derating. The batteries are lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) and will reportedly remain fully operational for up to 3,000 charge cycles. From pv magazine USA Anker Solix announced the commercial launch of the Anker Solix X1 Home Energy Storage System across North America. In a meeting at RE+ last fall, Eric Villines, head of global communications for Anker Solix, told pv magazine USA that with electricity prices up along with increasing weather incidents causing power outages, homeowners ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...