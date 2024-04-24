Leading telecommunications company to fuel AI-driven experiences that improve customer loyalty and empower employees

Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced that Swisscom AG, a major telecommunications provider in Switzerland has accelerated customer and employee experience innovation while furthering its corporate sustainability objectives by evolving to the Genesys Cloud platform.

Swisscom is the largest telecommunications provider in Switzerland, with more than 19,000 employees who offer mobile, internet and TV services, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services. A longtime Genesys on-premises customer, Swisscom set its sights on moving its contact center to the cloud as the next step toward creating next-generation experiences that improve customer satisfaction, empower its agents to be more efficient and effective, and support its sustainability initiatives.

Swisscom joins a list of leading Swiss organizations that have deployed Genesys Cloud through the Amazon Web Services Europe (Zurich) Region, launched at the end of 2023. The availability of the Genesys Zurich Region enables more businesses in Switzerland to benefit from cloud services to digitally transform and enhance their customer and employee experience all while meeting increasingly high requirements for compliance with local data privacy regulations.

"Swisscom believes strongly in people and partnerships," said Dirk Wierzbitzki, head of residential customers at Swisscom. "We seek out premier partners like Genesys that provide the best technological innovations for our customers and employees while also maintaining human empathy. Our objective is to find the perfect balance of human and technology to create the best customer journey."

The Human Element of AI Innovation

The evolution to Genesys Cloud provides Swisscom with the all-in-one platform and AI power they need to accelerate innovation and create unified experiences that drive loyalty and maximize growth opportunities.

"Businesses in Switzerland and all over the world are facing increasing pressure to innovate and digitize faster to remain competitive," said David Marcès, country manager Alps region, at Genesys. "We are focused on supporting organizations in accelerating their technological evolutions by enabling them to advance their customer and employee experiences to the cloud using our AI-powered solutions."

As part of its transformation, Swisscom will use Genesys Cloud AI capabilities to empower its human agents by upleveling their range of services and abilities. With Genesys AI-driven solutions, including Agent Assist and Predictive Routing, Swisscom expects to enhance both the agent and customer experience by ensuring the right agent helps the customer at the right time with the right information they need at their fingertips. This means agents can better navigate inquiries to ensure customers receive faster resolutions.

While usage of digital channels continues to grow, voice continues to remain the most popular service method for Swisscom customers. To ensure its voice channel is inclusive of all customers, Swisscom is currently working closely with Genesys to create its own Swiss-German language model to provide more efficient and personalized service.

Powering Innovation for a Sustainable Future

In addition to selecting Genesys to help usher in a new era of CX for Swisscom, the company recognized the opportunity evolving to Genesys Cloud would play in achieving its sustainability goals. To contribute to capping the global temperature rise at 1.5 °C Swisscom committed to becoming net zero for the entire Swisscom Group according to SBTi by 2035 and wants to save 1 million tons of CO2 annually by 2025. Moving from an on-premises solution to Genesys Cloud will help Swisscom significantly lower its carbon footprint for more than 1,800 concurrent agents using the platform.

"Swisscom sought a partner who could deliver on the promise of AI enablement and help them further their sustainability goals," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. "Genesys is uniquely suited to accelerate Swisscom's impact through our ability to empower organization with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. With our unparalleled AI powered experience orchestration, we'll help Swisscom usher in a new future of CX for their customers and agents."

