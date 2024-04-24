Anzeige
24.04.2024
Sushui Energy Technology: Sushui Tech to show "Critical Power for Critical Communication" Solution at CCW 2024

Five-minute deployment to keep months of mission-critical power

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Communications World 2024 will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE on 14th-16th May. Sushui Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Sushui Tech"), a fuel cell startup from China, together with company's strategic partner Sensethink Technology in the communication industry, is to show "Critical Power for Critical Communication" independent-powered early warning solution that can survive crisis conditions for up to a year.

The "Critical Power for Critical Communication" solution is designed to expand communication and surveillance range from public operators or satellite ground receivers (Starlink, SATCOM terminals, etc.) up to square kilometers with patented LeapLinkTM MESH networks in no time and supplied with proprietary high energy density Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) generators independently for months. The solution meets crisis areas' demands for stable communication and stable power supply with minimum manday costs.

Critical Power for Critical Communication

Sushui Tech's series products are dedicated power companions for communication and surveillance devices in remote and disaster environments, thanks to their light weight, reliability and plug & play usage.

The company's both product lines portable "MOC" and stationary "KH" passed CE and FCC's standards for fuel cell products' EMC and safety.

According to Lou Ziyi, Marketing & Sales Director of Sushui Tech, "DMFC technology is long proven to be a born companion with critical communication applications where reliability has the utmost importance. DMFC not only serves as an all-weather uninterrupted power supply, but also a burden reliever to spare up to 80% of traditional energy weight load for other supplies urgently needed in crisis areas. Although this is our first time to present in marketing activities in the Middle East market, we have already gained many interests from the market through various channels. These interests represent a strong demand from local oil & gas, security and emergency communications industries."

About Sushui Energy Technology

Sushui Tech is a private fuel cell startup company focusing on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell technology. By giving full play to the advantage of methanol fuel's high energy density, instant availability and easily transportability, the company provides portable and stationary independent power solutions for a variety of off-grid and mission-critical applications. Sushui Tech now possesses complete intellectual properties over its products from DMFC MEA, stacks, integrated systems and final solutions tailored for its clients.

Media Contact:
Daniel Lou
lzy@sushui.tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394379/Critical_Power_for_Critical_Communication.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sushui-tech-to-show-critical-power-for-critical-communication-solution-at-ccw-2024-302124028.html

