FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
23 April 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
94,978
Weighted average price paid (p)
171.30
Highest price paid (p)
172.60
Lowest price paid (p)
170.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 113,556,540 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 637,138,475. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 23 April 2024 is 637,138,475. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
CHIX
171.33
94,978
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:09:04
1235
171.10
08:09:04
08:09:04
575
171.10
08:09:04
08:09:05
1810
171.00
08:09:05
08:30:00
1120
171.10
08:30:00
08:30:00
690
171.10
08:30:00
08:31:17
1
170.70
08:31:17
08:40:39
1809
170.70
08:40:39
08:40:40
1810
170.70
08:40:40
08:42:09
1810
170.50
08:42:09
09:00:41
1738
170.60
09:00:41
09:00:41
72
170.60
09:00:41
09:35:20
1688
170.60
09:35:20
09:35:20
122
170.60
09:35:20
10:00:15
719
170.60
10:00:15
10:00:15
1000
170.60
10:00:15
10:00:15
91
170.60
10:00:15
10:22:00
1734
170.50
10:22:00
10:22:00
76
170.50
10:22:00
10:39:00
1810
170.30
10:39:00
10:51:00
438
170.20
10:51:00
10:51:00
1372
170.20
10:51:00
10:52:59
1810
170.00
10:52:59
10:53:29
688
170.10
10:53:29
10:53:29
928
170.10
10:53:29
10:53:29
194
170.10
10:53:29
11:07:53
1810
170.10
11:07:53
12:00:04
1810
170.00
12:00:04
12:00:28
118
171.40
12:00:28
12:00:28
1692
171.40
12:00:28
12:13:40
1127
171.30
12:13:40
12:13:40
683
171.30
12:13:40
12:32:25
1810
171.20
12:32:25
12:32:26
206
171.20
12:32:26
12:32:26
375
171.20
12:32:26
12:32:26
25
171.20
12:32:26
12:33:25
1204
171.20
12:33:25
12:51:31
10
171.80
12:51:31
12:53:38
355
171.80
12:53:38
12:53:38
1445
171.80
12:53:38
13:00:49
10
171.60
13:00:49
13:06:52
13
171.90
13:06:52
13:08:52
1797
171.90
13:08:52
13:15:27
1810
171.70
13:15:27
13:15:31
428
171.30
13:15:31
13:15:31
1310
171.30
13:15:31
13:15:31
72
171.30
13:15:31
13:15:34
426
171.20
13:15:34
13:15:36
1384
171.20
13:15:36
13:18:37
279
171.10
13:18:37
13:18:37
500
171.10
13:18:37
13:18:37
1031
171.10
13:18:37
13:49:51
26
170.90
13:49:51
13:49:51
47
170.90
13:49:51
13:49:51
7
170.90
13:49:51
13:49:51
20
170.90
13:49:51
14:02:03
1810
171.10
14:02:03
14:16:03
1810
171.00
14:16:03
14:20:40
175
170.80
14:20:40
14:20:44
77
170.80
14:20:44
14:31:11
236
170.80
14:31:11
14:31:11
1000
170.80
14:31:11
14:31:11
322
170.80
14:31:11
14:32:33
344
170.50
14:32:33
14:32:33
1466
170.50
14:32:33
14:33:08
337
170.50
14:33:08
14:33:10
1473
170.50
14:33:10
15:10:13
1312
171.80
15:10:13
15:10:13
498
171.80
15:10:13
15:15:07
68
171.60
15:15:07
15:15:07
1742
171.60
15:15:07
15:18:39
1810
171.50
15:18:39
15:23:05
998
171.70
15:23:05
15:23:05
812
171.70
15:23:05
15:25:10
1337
171.60
15:25:10
15:25:10
473
171.60
15:25:10
15:28:08
1155
172.60
15:28:08
15:28:08
500
172.60
15:28:08
15:28:08
155
172.60
15:28:08
15:30:27
950
172.30
15:30:27
15:30:27
689
172.30
15:30:27
15:30:27
171
172.30
15:30:27
15:32:07
1187
172.20
15:32:07
15:32:07
623
172.20
15:32:07
15:33:42
382
172.30
15:33:42
15:33:47
1169
172.30
15:33:47
15:34:02
259
172.30
15:34:02
15:37:07
1399
172.20
15:37:07
15:37:07
411
172.20
15:37:07
15:56:52
862
172.30
15:56:52
15:56:52
948
172.30
15:56:52
15:56:55
869
172.40
15:56:55
15:56:55
941
172.40
15:56:55
15:56:58
1810
172.30
15:56:58
15:57:04
1810
172.20
15:57:04
15:57:08
1306
172.10
15:57:08
15:57:08
504
172.10
15:57:08
15:57:09
796
171.90
15:57:09
16:00:22
191
172.10
16:00:22
16:00:22
275
172.10
16:00:22
16:01:35
139
172.10
16:01:35
16:01:35
1205
172.10
16:01:35
16:02:08
1810
172.00
16:02:08
16:07:08
448
171.90
16:07:08
16:08:08
1362
171.90
16:08:08
16:08:46
1810
171.80
16:08:46
16:08:48
442
171.70
16:08:48
16:09:01
260
171.70
16:09:01
16:09:47
411
171.70
16:09:47
16:12:24
153
171.70
16:12:24
16:12:27
1810
172.10
16:12:27
16:22:41
496
172.30
16:22:41