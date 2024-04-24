Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
SolarBank - Solarenergie...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
24.04.24
08:04 Uhr
1,998 Euro
+0,036
+1,83 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9662,14008:34
2,0182,04808:21
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 08:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

23 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

94,978

Weighted average price paid (p)

171.30

Highest price paid (p)

172.60

Lowest price paid (p)

170.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 113,556,540 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 637,138,475. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 23 April 2024 is 637,138,475. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

CHIX

171.33

94,978

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:09:04

1235

171.10

08:09:04

08:09:04

575

171.10

08:09:04

08:09:05

1810

171.00

08:09:05

08:30:00

1120

171.10

08:30:00

08:30:00

690

171.10

08:30:00

08:31:17

1

170.70

08:31:17

08:40:39

1809

170.70

08:40:39

08:40:40

1810

170.70

08:40:40

08:42:09

1810

170.50

08:42:09

09:00:41

1738

170.60

09:00:41

09:00:41

72

170.60

09:00:41

09:35:20

1688

170.60

09:35:20

09:35:20

122

170.60

09:35:20

10:00:15

719

170.60

10:00:15

10:00:15

1000

170.60

10:00:15

10:00:15

91

170.60

10:00:15

10:22:00

1734

170.50

10:22:00

10:22:00

76

170.50

10:22:00

10:39:00

1810

170.30

10:39:00

10:51:00

438

170.20

10:51:00

10:51:00

1372

170.20

10:51:00

10:52:59

1810

170.00

10:52:59

10:53:29

688

170.10

10:53:29

10:53:29

928

170.10

10:53:29

10:53:29

194

170.10

10:53:29

11:07:53

1810

170.10

11:07:53

12:00:04

1810

170.00

12:00:04

12:00:28

118

171.40

12:00:28

12:00:28

1692

171.40

12:00:28

12:13:40

1127

171.30

12:13:40

12:13:40

683

171.30

12:13:40

12:32:25

1810

171.20

12:32:25

12:32:26

206

171.20

12:32:26

12:32:26

375

171.20

12:32:26

12:32:26

25

171.20

12:32:26

12:33:25

1204

171.20

12:33:25

12:51:31

10

171.80

12:51:31

12:53:38

355

171.80

12:53:38

12:53:38

1445

171.80

12:53:38

13:00:49

10

171.60

13:00:49

13:06:52

13

171.90

13:06:52

13:08:52

1797

171.90

13:08:52

13:15:27

1810

171.70

13:15:27

13:15:31

428

171.30

13:15:31

13:15:31

1310

171.30

13:15:31

13:15:31

72

171.30

13:15:31

13:15:34

426

171.20

13:15:34

13:15:36

1384

171.20

13:15:36

13:18:37

279

171.10

13:18:37

13:18:37

500

171.10

13:18:37

13:18:37

1031

171.10

13:18:37

13:49:51

26

170.90

13:49:51

13:49:51

47

170.90

13:49:51

13:49:51

7

170.90

13:49:51

13:49:51

20

170.90

13:49:51

14:02:03

1810

171.10

14:02:03

14:16:03

1810

171.00

14:16:03

14:20:40

175

170.80

14:20:40

14:20:44

77

170.80

14:20:44

14:31:11

236

170.80

14:31:11

14:31:11

1000

170.80

14:31:11

14:31:11

322

170.80

14:31:11

14:32:33

344

170.50

14:32:33

14:32:33

1466

170.50

14:32:33

14:33:08

337

170.50

14:33:08

14:33:10

1473

170.50

14:33:10

15:10:13

1312

171.80

15:10:13

15:10:13

498

171.80

15:10:13

15:15:07

68

171.60

15:15:07

15:15:07

1742

171.60

15:15:07

15:18:39

1810

171.50

15:18:39

15:23:05

998

171.70

15:23:05

15:23:05

812

171.70

15:23:05

15:25:10

1337

171.60

15:25:10

15:25:10

473

171.60

15:25:10

15:28:08

1155

172.60

15:28:08

15:28:08

500

172.60

15:28:08

15:28:08

155

172.60

15:28:08

15:30:27

950

172.30

15:30:27

15:30:27

689

172.30

15:30:27

15:30:27

171

172.30

15:30:27

15:32:07

1187

172.20

15:32:07

15:32:07

623

172.20

15:32:07

15:33:42

382

172.30

15:33:42

15:33:47

1169

172.30

15:33:47

15:34:02

259

172.30

15:34:02

15:37:07

1399

172.20

15:37:07

15:37:07

411

172.20

15:37:07

15:56:52

862

172.30

15:56:52

15:56:52

948

172.30

15:56:52

15:56:55

869

172.40

15:56:55

15:56:55

941

172.40

15:56:55

15:56:58

1810

172.30

15:56:58

15:57:04

1810

172.20

15:57:04

15:57:08

1306

172.10

15:57:08

15:57:08

504

172.10

15:57:08

15:57:09

796

171.90

15:57:09

16:00:22

191

172.10

16:00:22

16:00:22

275

172.10

16:00:22

16:01:35

139

172.10

16:01:35

16:01:35

1205

172.10

16:01:35

16:02:08

1810

172.00

16:02:08

16:07:08

448

171.90

16:07:08

16:08:08

1362

171.90

16:08:08

16:08:46

1810

171.80

16:08:46

16:08:48

442

171.70

16:08:48

16:09:01

260

171.70

16:09:01

16:09:47

411

171.70

16:09:47

16:12:24

153

171.70

16:12:24

16:12:27

1810

172.10

16:12:27

16:22:41

496

172.30

16:22:41


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.