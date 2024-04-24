Anzeige
23.04.24
09:17 Uhr
24.04.2024 | 08:06
Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Notice of results

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 April 2024 on 27 June 2024 at 7:00 am.

The full year results presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Group's corporate website (https://www.moonpig.group/investors) shortly thereafter.

Nickyl Raithatha (CEO) and Andy MacKinnon (CFO) will host a Q&A briefing for analysts and investors via webcast at 09:30am. Please note that the presentation will not be repeated during the Q&A briefing. Analysts wishing to register for the event should email investors@moonpig.com.

Investors wishing to join the Q&A should register via the following link: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/MoonpigGroup/events/d8692b0f-da5f-4bd7-8080-e6a925bfb67d

Enquiries:

Brunswick Group

+44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com

Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud, Sofie Brewis

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2024 PR Newswire
