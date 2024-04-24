Anzeige
WKN: A1X3W0 | ISIN: DE000A1X3W00 | Ticker-Symbol: MDG1
Tradegate
24.04.24
08:11 Uhr
1,670 Euro
-0,070
-4,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIGENE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIGENE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6201,67008:38
1,6251,66508:32
BANCO DO BRASIL
BANCO DO BRASIL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO DO BRASIL SA ADR9,200-3,16 %
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB0,0020,00 %
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC12,6800,00 %
FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD0,175+0,57 %
GRID BATTERY METALS INC0,038+4,17 %
HELIX RESOURCES LIMITED0,0010,00 %
MEDIGENE AG1,670-4,02 %
REDWOOD PHARMA AB0,1040,00 %
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW NV26,260-0,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.