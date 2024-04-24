DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23rd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6160 GBP1.3860 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5860 GBP1.3660 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6002 GBP1.3768

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,951,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,101 1.5960 XDUB 08:55:45 00028822049TRDU1 2,309 1.5960 XDUB 08:55:45 00028822048TRDU1 325 1.5960 XDUB 08:55:45 00028822047TRDU1 3,686 1.5900 XDUB 09:41:19 00028822394TRDU1 1,021 1.5900 XDUB 09:41:19 00028822393TRDU1 2,352 1.5860 XDUB 10:01:31 00028822517TRDU1 4,980 1.5900 XDUB 10:53:33 00028822762TRDU1 5,381 1.6040 XDUB 12:04:13 00028823243TRDU1 1,243 1.6000 XDUB 12:55:05 00028823526TRDU1 1,800 1.6000 XDUB 12:55:05 00028823525TRDU1 1,728 1.6000 XDUB 12:55:05 00028823524TRDU1 2,364 1.5980 XDUB 13:30:10 00028824224TRDU1 2,629 1.6040 XDUB 14:19:00 00028824600TRDU1 5,518 1.6000 XDUB 14:20:35 00028824607TRDU1 1,427 1.6000 XDUB 14:20:35 00028824605TRDU1 2,626 1.6000 XDUB 15:04:57 00028825266TRDU1 4,941 1.6020 XDUB 15:18:23 00028825523TRDU1 1,633 1.6020 XDUB 15:18:23 00028825522TRDU1 4,890 1.6060 XDUB 15:42:29 00028826080TRDU1 2,632 1.6080 XDUB 16:02:31 00028826847TRDU1 4,414 1.6160 XDUB 16:23:19 00028827361TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,070 1.3780 XLON 08:55:45 00028822046TRDU1 2,770 1.3700 XLON 09:36:55 00028822342TRDU1 2,660 1.3660 XLON 10:01:31 00028822516TRDU1 2,765 1.3700 XLON 11:07:37 00028822814TRDU1 2,637 1.3800 XLON 12:04:15 00028823244TRDU1 2,658 1.3780 XLON 12:19:23 00028823304TRDU1 2,800 1.3780 XLON 14:06:43 00028824510TRDU1 5,435 1.3780 XLON 14:20:35 00028824606TRDU1 2,907 1.3720 XLON 14:33:29 00028824748TRDU1 2,871 1.3780 XLON 15:18:23 00028825521TRDU1 2,959 1.3780 XLON 15:18:23 00028825520TRDU1 2,636 1.3820 XLON 15:42:29 00028826081TRDU1 3,832 1.3860 XLON 16:25:34 00028827426TRDU1

