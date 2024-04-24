Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
SolarBank - Solarenergie… Die einmalige Gelegenheit in diesem Jahrzehnt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.04.24
08:04 Uhr
1,596 Euro
+0,026
+1,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5921,64210:01
Dow Jones News
24.04.2024 | 08:31
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23rd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6160     GBP1.3860 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5860     GBP1.3660 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6002     GBP1.3768

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,951,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,101   1.5960        XDUB     08:55:45      00028822049TRDU1 
   2,309   1.5960        XDUB     08:55:45      00028822048TRDU1 
     325   1.5960        XDUB     08:55:45      00028822047TRDU1 
   3,686   1.5900        XDUB     09:41:19      00028822394TRDU1 
   1,021   1.5900        XDUB     09:41:19      00028822393TRDU1 
   2,352   1.5860        XDUB     10:01:31      00028822517TRDU1 
   4,980   1.5900        XDUB     10:53:33      00028822762TRDU1 
   5,381   1.6040        XDUB     12:04:13      00028823243TRDU1 
   1,243   1.6000        XDUB     12:55:05      00028823526TRDU1 
   1,800   1.6000        XDUB     12:55:05      00028823525TRDU1 
   1,728   1.6000        XDUB     12:55:05      00028823524TRDU1 
   2,364   1.5980        XDUB     13:30:10      00028824224TRDU1 
   2,629   1.6040        XDUB     14:19:00      00028824600TRDU1 
   5,518   1.6000        XDUB     14:20:35      00028824607TRDU1 
   1,427   1.6000        XDUB     14:20:35      00028824605TRDU1 
   2,626   1.6000        XDUB     15:04:57      00028825266TRDU1 
   4,941   1.6020        XDUB     15:18:23      00028825523TRDU1 
   1,633   1.6020        XDUB     15:18:23      00028825522TRDU1 
   4,890   1.6060        XDUB     15:42:29      00028826080TRDU1 
   2,632   1.6080        XDUB     16:02:31      00028826847TRDU1 
   4,414   1.6160        XDUB     16:23:19      00028827361TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   3,070   1.3780        XLON     08:55:45      00028822046TRDU1 
   2,770   1.3700        XLON     09:36:55      00028822342TRDU1 
   2,660   1.3660        XLON     10:01:31      00028822516TRDU1 
   2,765   1.3700        XLON     11:07:37      00028822814TRDU1 
   2,637   1.3800        XLON     12:04:15      00028823244TRDU1 
   2,658   1.3780        XLON     12:19:23      00028823304TRDU1 
   2,800   1.3780        XLON     14:06:43      00028824510TRDU1 
   5,435   1.3780        XLON     14:20:35      00028824606TRDU1 
   2,907   1.3720        XLON     14:33:29      00028824748TRDU1 
   2,871   1.3780        XLON     15:18:23      00028825521TRDU1 
   2,959   1.3780        XLON     15:18:23      00028825520TRDU1 
   2,636   1.3820        XLON     15:42:29      00028826081TRDU1 
   3,832   1.3860        XLON     16:25:34      00028827426TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  317451 
EQS News ID:  1887545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.