Orion Innovation Named as Leader in IAOP's 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 List

EDISON, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation (Orion), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced that it has been named a global outsourcing leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) on its 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list. This is the eighth consecutive year and fifteenth time overall it was named to the list.

The IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100 list is a prestigious recognition that honors the world's top outsourcing companies for their commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement. Orion received top honors in four distinguished judging categories: Sustained Excellence, Customer References, Awards & Certifications and Programs for Innovation.

"We are proud to be recognized again for our excellence in IT Services and Product development outsourcing," said Alex Bogachek, President of Europe at Orion. "Making the Global Outsourcing 100® list for the eighth time in a row is a testament to our continued excellence in developing cutting-edge and transformative solutions for clients worldwide."

"Our mantra of agility at scale, combined with our unique geographic footprint and deep domain expertise, is proving instrumental to our continued success and in distinguishing us as an industry leader," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "I am extremely proud of our 6,400 global associates whose deep domain knowledge, experience design expertise, and advanced engineering capabilities help us to advance our clients' business goals."

The IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100 list is a valuable resource for companies looking to identify and partner with the world's top outsourcing providers. Orion Innovation's ongoing inclusion in this list showcases the company's ability to deliver high-quality services and expertise to help its clients achieve their business goals.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Orion Innovation for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom & Media, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

