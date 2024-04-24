The Spanish authorities are seeking 1. 3 GW of clean energy and storage projects to provide flexibility, stability and security to the national electricity supply. From pv magazine Spain Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has launched a long-awaited capacity tender for synchronous electricity generation from renewable sources and storage technologies. The procurement exercise aims to quickly support the installation of synchronous electricity generation modules (MGES), which are power generation facilities that can maintain and balance the frequency ...

