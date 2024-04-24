Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 09:18
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

[24.04.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BN4GXL63

18,543,600.00

EUR

0

170,567,107.63

9.1982

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

934,923.23

92.7503

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

19,851,354.30

106.3845

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BMDWWS85

43,542.00

USD

0

4,798,622.24

110.2067

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BN0T9H70

34,839.00

GBP

0

3,744,779.61

107.4881

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BKX90X67

49,751.00

EUR

0

5,143,747.32

103.3898

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE00BKX90W50

25,989.00

CHF

0

2,489,943.92

95.8076

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000V6NHO66

5,337,618.00

EUR

0

52,388,883.78

9.815

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000L1I4R94

1,655,163.00

USD

0

16,972,169.75

10.2541

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000LJG9WK1

675,740.00

GBP

0

6,803,464.28

10.0682

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000JL9SV51

1,618,514.00

USD

0

16,867,106.38

10.4214

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000BQ3SE47

4,120,550.00

SEK

0

426,371,593.43

103.4744

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

83,136.89

10.392

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000LH4DDC2

66,650.00

EUR

0

683,832.43

10.2601

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000WXLHR76

1,919,910.00

EUR

0

19,641,083.30

10.2302

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

GBP

0

287,222.15

10.2616

Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.04.24

IE000061JZE2

60,000.00

USD

0

610,904.51

10.1817


© 2024 PR Newswire
© 2024 PR Newswire