DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPX LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.0411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55053835 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 317489 EQS News ID: 1887753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887753&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)