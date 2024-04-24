Anzeige
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
24.04.24
09:01 Uhr
3,382 Euro
+0,001
+0,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4013,40310:26
3,4003,40410:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 07:36
18 Leser
Koninklijke KPN N.V.: Q1 2024 results: KPN delivers solid start to the year

  • Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.6% y-on-y), mainly driven by Consumer (+4.5%) and Business (+3.2%)
  • Ongoing positive net adds in Consumer postpaid +30k and broadband +13k, of which 8k related to Kabeltex acquisition
  • Expanded fiber footprint with +130k HP in Q1 2024 (+159k HP including Glaspoort)
  • Adj. EBITDA AL of € 605m (+3.6% y-on-y), quarterly FCF generation impacted by intra-year phasing
  • ACM unconditionally approved Youfone acquisition, transaction closed on 4 April
  • Full year 2024 outlook raised to ~€ 2,500m adjusted EBITDA AL and >€ 890m FCF, reflecting Youfone acquisition
  • On track to reach mid-term ambitions; including cumulative shareholder distributions

Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: Q1 2024 Results
24/04/2024; 7:30h
KPN-N


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.