Koninklijke KPN N.V.: Q1 2024 results: KPN delivers solid start to the year

Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.6% y-on-y), mainly driven by Consumer (+4.5%) and Business (+3.2%)

Ongoing positive net adds in Consumer postpaid +30k and broadband +13k, of which 8k related to Kabeltex acquisition

Expanded fiber footprint with +130k HP in Q1 2024 (+159k HP including Glaspoort)

Adj. EBITDA AL of € 605m (+3.6% y-on-y), quarterly FCF generation impacted by intra-year phasing

ACM unconditionally approved Youfone acquisition, transaction closed on 4 April

Full year 2024 outlook raised to ~€ 2,500m adjusted EBITDA AL and >€ 890m FCF, reflecting Youfone acquisition

On track to reach mid-term ambitions; including cumulative shareholder distributions





12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees

13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com



Formal disclosures

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: No

Topic: Q1 2024 Results

24/04/2024; 7:30h

KPN-N