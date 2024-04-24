DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (DIGE LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0311 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13774478 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN Sequence No.: 317665 EQS News ID: 1888133 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2024