Bioz, Inc.: NeuroNexus is Leveraging Bioz's AI-Powered Citation Tools to Drive Increased Sales Conversion

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley AI company, has partnered with NeuroNexus to provide a suite of digital citation widgets that display NeuroNexus' peer-reviewed product mentions on their website. For more than 10 years, Bioz has been an industry leader in utilizing NLP and ML to analyze scientific literature for commercial data. NeuroNexus is a leading developer of cutting-edge neural interface technologies, instrumentation systems, and analytical software, and is dedicated to advancing neuroscience research globally. Since their establishment in 2004, NeuroNexus' thin-film electrode arrays, instrumentation systems, and software solutions have played a pivotal role in the creation of numerous innovative products.

Two main Bioz tools are now live on the NeuroNexus website. The first type of tool, known as Bioz Badges, or citation widgets, is available to customers on NeuroNexus' product webpages. These widgets display article snippets, images, and figure legends from peer-reviewed scientific literature where NeuroNexus' products have been mentioned. As such, researchers and potential customers are now able to evaluate objective third-party usage of NeuroNexus' products on its website, enabling data-driven decision-making without ever needing to leave their webpage. The second tool is known as the Bioz Content Hub and functions as an "all-in-one" repository of any article mention of NeuroNexus' products in peer-reviewed literature. Here, customers can filter, sort, and search to find the exact usage of products that may apply to their research.

"NeuroNexus is a great example of what can be accomplished with Bioz's tools," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. Dr. Lachmi continued, "Companies that have a lot of citations mentioning the usage of their products in the field often struggle to find and make available all of this data to their customers - this is where Bioz's AI comes into play."

Asiyeh Golabchi, Director of Product Management at NeuroNexus, stated, "Bioz's tools have proven to be invaluable not only for our customers but also for our internal team. We used to spend a lot of time trying to manage our citation database, and now we are able to find all of our data in real time, and make it available to our team and customers."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

