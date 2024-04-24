Carbon and Holosolis have both requested construction permits for 5 GW solar panel factories in France. From pv magazine France French PV module manufacturers Carbon and Holosolis said this week that they have both filed requests for construction permits to build 5 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facilities in France. The two companies are expected to invest more than €600 million ($641. 3 million) each. These amounts are why they had to submit their plans to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) for approval. Carbon plans to build its factory in Fos-sur-Mer, in Bouches-du-Rhône ...

