RISE with SAP and HPE GreenLake enables Danfoss to run its mission-critical SAP workloads on its energy efficient and sovereign modular data centers, with flexibility, scalability and cost-efficiency

Danfoss, the Danish multinational engineering group, has chosen HPE GreenLake for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud within the RISE with SAP program and deployed in Danfoss data centers to accelerate the company's sustainable cloud journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424541723/en/

(Photo: HPE)

Founded in 1933, Danfoss engineers solutions that increase energy efficiency, enhance machine productivity, reduce carbon emissions, and enable electrification. Danfoss has been facing the challenge of maintaining its high standards of data sovereignty, reliability and sustainability while experiencing transformative growth driven by the company's sustainability goals. To overcome this challenge, Danfoss sought out a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient IT solution that could support its business processes and innovation initiatives running at the edge, on its own modular data centers.

Danfoss modernizes its IT landscape with RISE with SAP and HPE GreenLake

To support its growth and transformation, Danfoss decided in 2016 to modernize the company's IT landscape with SAP S/4HANA®, the next-generation intelligent suite of integrated business applications.

Danfoss chose HPE GreenLake for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud to accelerate their sustainable cloud strategy because it delivers the advantages and experience of cloud while allowing them to run their mission-critical SAP workloads in their own energy efficient data centers.

The solution selected by Danfoss is a unique offering, co-innovated by HPE and SAP. It enables organizations like Danfoss, who opt for RISE with SAP, to enjoy the benefits of a cloud experience while keeping their mission-critical SAP workloads in a private environment, where their apps and data reside. This proximity offers several advantages, such as enhanced control over data, reduced latency for faster access and processing, and increased security for sensitive information. All of this powered by HPE's best-in-class cloud infrastructure.

"We have selected RISE with SAP and HPE GreenLake not only to reap the benefits of investing in the most up to date digital solutions, but also to demonstrate that it is possible to optimize existing data centers operations while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Energy efficiency is not something we need to trade off against other important parameters, but rather it needs to be on an equal footing as a key parameter alongside other standard business priorities. This collaboration allows us to keep our data and applications in our own highly energy efficient data centers and gives us the best of both worlds: the cloud advantages while keeping our data close," says Sune Baastrup, Chief Information Officer, Danfoss.

"RISE with SAP is a game-changer for customers who want to accelerate their journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and is a natural next step in the more than 30 years of strategic partnership enjoyed by Danfoss and SAP. I look forward to continuing our strong collaboration providing the end-to-end digital backbone at such an innovative and sustainability-minded frontrunner as Danfoss. I am delighted that we, together with HPE, can offer the choice and flexibility to run their business-critical SAP workloads in their own energy efficient data centers," says Mikkel Stavnsbo, Managing Director, SAP Denmark.

"HPE is proud to partner with Danfoss to accelerate their sustainable cloud strategy with RISE with SAP and HPE GreenLake. Collaborations with global leaders like Danfoss, who are driving solutions that support the transition to sustainable IT, are important to shifting the entire industry towards more environmentally responsible practices. With HPE GreenLake, we bring the cloud experience to where Danfoss operates its data centers, enabling them to maintain control and visibility over their critical data and applications, without compromising on sustainability priorities." Carsten Regner Nielsen, Managing Director Nordic Cluster, HPE

HPE supports Danfoss' sustainability initiatives: Reduce, Reuse, Re-source

Danfoss has mapped out an ambitious sustainability strategy to decarbonize its company's operations based on a three-step approach to reduce, re-use and re-source energy. Firstly, energy efficient solutions are applied to reduce energy consumption, then efforts are made to re-use excess heat energy wherever possible, and finally the company works to phase out fossil fuels and source remaining energy demands from renewable sources.

To support its decarbonization commitment and minimize its IT carbon footprint, Danfoss sought a technology partner with deep sustainable IT expertise able to leverage circular economy principles and draw upon industry best practices in asset management, energy efficiency and re-use. Danfoss is working closely with HPE Services to develop modular data centers to provide faster and sustainable data center expansions with greater location flexibility.

Danfoss is already demonstrating heat reuse solutions at the company's headquarters site in Nordborg, Denmark where, with full build out capacity, reused excess heat from Danfoss' data centers is capable of providing 25% of the overall heat supply for the 250,000 m2 manufacturing site.

The technology collaboration between HPE and Danfoss also helped cut Danfoss' data center cooling requirements in half by deploying direct liquid cooling across their data centers.

As part of its Reduce, Re-use, Re-source approach, Danfoss also worked with HPE to create smarter IT lifecycles at assets' end-of-use phase. Danfoss is partnering with HPE across its global operations to retire its IT assets through HPE Asset Upcycling Services, a solution that enables responsible decommissioning and refurbishment of end-of-use equipment, while recovering economic value from those assets.

By selecting the HPE GreenLake platform, Danfoss is not only demonstrating its commitment to progressing its own decarbonization commitments, but also offering an inspiring showcase of how other companies can tackle their sustainable IT challenge with holistic systems thinking. With analysis showing that the HPE GreenLake platform helps lower infrastructure energy consumption by 53%1, HPE is offering organizations a viable solution to their sustainable IT goals.

About HPE GreenLake

HPE GreenLake delivers a cloud experience wherever the applications and data live. Built for the most demanding enterprise workloads, HPE GreenLake simplifies hybrid cloud with a single platform-based control plane from which organizations can automate, orchestrate, and manage their workloads across hybrid environments. The HPE GreenLake platform delivers robust security, compliance, control, and API-based extensibility supporting a broad partner ecosystem including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers and system integrators. In its first fiscal quarter of 2024, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $1.4 billion, a growth of 41% in constant currency from the prior-year period. HPE GreenLake has more than 31,000 unique customer organizations and powers 3.8 million connected devices worldwide. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family- and foundation-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories. For more information, visit: www.danfoss.com

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

1 IDC Business Value Snapshot. Business Value of HPE GreenLake: Sustainability Benefits. February 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424541723/en/

Contacts:

Benjamin Lesueur

benjamin.lesueur@hpe.com