24.04.2024
Bioforum the Data Masters Introduces SUBMIT24: A Free of Charge and Revolutionary CDISC CORE-Based Clinical Data Validation Tool

The new Offering will Include Unparalleled Features and is planned to undergo the CDISC CORE Certification Program

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum, the Data Masters, a leading contract research organization (CRO) focused on the delivery of biometric services and solutions to the global clinical trials industry, today announced the launch of SUBMIT24 in its beta version during Q3 2024, a groundbreaking free of charge CDISC CORE-based clinical data validation tool. SUBMIT24 offers a revolutionary approach to data validation, providing users with a downloadable platform.

SUBMIT24 is proud to align with the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC), a global nonprofit organization that develops and maintains standards for clinical research. Built on the CDISC standards, SUBMIT24 is designed to streamline the data validation process and enhance efficiency in clinical research. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, SUBMIT24 empowers users to validate clinical data with ease and accuracy.

"We are excited to introduce SUBMIT24 to the clinical research community," said Amir Malka, CEO. "We believe that clinical data conformance shouldn't come with a price tag and therefor introduce this innovative free of charge tool which represents a significant step forward in data validation."

Key features of SUBMIT24 include:

  • A standalone desktop application that ensures users can validate their clinical data securely in their own environment.
  • Users can add their own custom rules using CDISC CORE syntax.
  • SUBMIT24 offers a range of advanced features to streamline the data validation process.
  • SUBMIT24 is set to undergo the CDISC CORE certification program, further validating its reliability and effectiveness in clinical research.
  • A CFR 21 Part 11 compliant validation package will be publicly available.

"We believe that SUBMIT24 will revolutionize the way clinical data is validated," added Malka. "By providing the industry with access to this powerful tool, we aim to accelerate the pace of clinical research and improve patient outcomes."

"As CDISC CORE rules rapidly evolve, having open and transparent collaboration with our vendor community becomes crucial for the successful adoption of CORE conformance rules in our industry. CDISC plans to create and launch a CORE Rules Certification Program within the next year to certify solutions that are delivering results that match the CORE Rules output and we look forward to having vendors like Bioforum participate in that process." said Peter Van Reusel, Chief Standards Officer, CDISC.

For more information about SUBMIT24, please visit https://www.bioforumgroup.com/services/submit24/

About CDISC

Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) is a global non-profit organization that develops and advances data standards of the highest quality to transform incompatible formats, inconsistent methodologies, and diverse perspectives into a robust framework for generating accessible clinical research data. Driven by the belief that the true measure of data is its impact, CDISC convenes a global community of research experts representing a range of experiences and backgrounds to harness the collective power to drive more meaningful clinical research.

About Bioforum

Bioforum The Data Masters is a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) that specializes in biometric services and solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, Bioforum provides a range of services including data management, biostatistics, statistical programming and medical writing to help companies bring new drugs and therapies to market faster. To learn more about us and our services, visit www.bioforumgroup.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://il.linkedin.com/company/bioforum-ltd

Contact:

Bioforum Contact
Tali Rahinstein
talir@bioforumgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioforum-the-data-masters-introduces-submit24-a-free-of-charge-and-revolutionary-cdisc-core-based-clinical-data-validation-tool-302122771.html

