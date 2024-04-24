Akuvox: akubela's Next-Level Smart Home Products and Solutions -- Built for High-End Housing Market

XIAMEN, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Akuvox's New Product Launch Event 2024, akubela Smart Home, a brand with the Akuvox Company, launched a set of new smart home products and solutions, spotlighting new additions to the widely acclaimed HyPanel Series, and akubela KNX Smart Home solution.

Acknowledging the ongoing demand for larger touchscreens and high-end functionality, particularly for luxury homes such as penthouses, rooftop villas, and townhouses, akubela's Smart Home Product team focused on developing large touchscreen control panels, offering enhanced user experience and simplified control over smart home devices.

The HyPanel Ultra introduces a 10-inch touchscreen that excels in display quality, featuring a high screen-to-body ratio, 350 nits of brightness, 2.0K resolution, and an optimal aspect ratio for superior viewing. The HyPanel Supreme even elevates the experience with its 12.36-inch display, 2.5K resolution, and 400 nits of brightness. Its standout feature, the Air Touch function, allows for gesture-based commands, enhancing usability and innovation.

Both the Ultra and Supreme models transcend traditional functionality with their large, tablet-like screens. Mounted on the wall, they double as digital family albums, cookbooks, and display windows for art and photos. Most importantly, they serve as the master control center for homes, offering a streamlined and intuitive interface for comprehensive home management.

The akubela KNX Smart Home solution utilizes wired KNX and IP networks as the backbone for better system reliability. Branching off from this backbone, it employs wireless solutions. The HyPanel acts as a wireless gateway, supporting ZigBee, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi protocols to connect various wireless devices. This design eliminates the need for high-cost wiring, ensuring flexibility and efficiency in the system.

akubela KNX Smart Home is designed for seamless integration with a wide range of smart home systems and devices, including, lighting, climate, security, entertainment systems, and home appliances. They feature various back boxes to ensure compatibility and comply with multiple international communication protocols, such as KNX, ZigBee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi/Ethernet, IR, and RS485. Support for Matter, an emerging smart home connectivity standard, is also on the way.

About akubela

akubela is a smart home brand of the Akuvox Company, a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. akubela, as an innovative smart home brand, is committed to creating smarter and sweeter homes for every family via whole-home intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395966/akubela_KNX_Smart_Home_built_whole_house_intelligence.jpg

