Benefits for Agents Keep on Coming at PowerCON as Epique Realty Introduces CliqueOffers

The momentum of excitement continues at PowerCON as Epique Realty unveils yet another valuable free benefit for agents: CliqueOffers

The momentum of excitement continues at PowerCON as Epique Realty unveils yet another valuable free benefit for agents: CliqueOffers. This AI-Powered software revolutionizes the selling process by instantly providing clients with the home's cash offer value and presenting valuable selling solutions almost immediately. With CliqueOffers, agents can efficiently demonstrate value to clients by submitting their home for consideration to various iBuyers and Certified cash buyers in the relevant local market.

Expanding on the multifaceted benefits of CliqueOffers, each component of the platform offers unique advantages. Net Sheet simplifies the presentation of multiple offers to clients, while Offer Fetch saves agents time and energy by streamlining the search for potential buyers. Additionally, the platform incorporates powerful marketing tools that enhance visibility and can generate leads even during off-hours. Agents can expect an intuitive dashboard within the CliqueOffers platform, ensuring a seamless process for delivering multiple offers to clients.

Scheduled for launch in June 2024, CliqueOffers is currently undergoing rigorous testing to ensure seamless functionality and an optimal user experience. Epique Realty remains committed to equipping agents with the latest AI-powered tools and technological resources, continuing to redefine the real estate industry.

"We are immensely proud of our agents and remain dedicated to providing them with the necessary benefits to succeed and thrive in the current real estate market," explains Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique.

The energy and enthusiasm at PowerCON are profound as agents expand their knowledge base and foster connections with mentors and colleagues. Epique's commitment to providing additional free benefits enhances the already invaluable experience of attending this event. These added advantages serve as a tangible bonus, further enriching the privilege of participation and reinforcing Epique's dedication to supporting agents' success.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

###

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications | EpiqueRealty.com

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com | JoinEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com