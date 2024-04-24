Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Revenue Of Ps.44,562 Million And Ebitda Of Ps.6,363 Million In The First Quarter Of 2024

- Firm dynamism in merchandise sales generates a 10% increase in commercial revenue, to Ps.17,036 million -

- Operating profit grows 8% in the period, to Ps.4,067 million -

- Increasing quality of Banco Azteca México's portfolio; delinquency rate drops to 3.7%, from 4.9% a year ago -

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2024 results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 6%, to Ps.44,562 million in the period, compared to Ps.42,219 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses increased 6%, to Ps.38,199 million, from Ps.36,062 million in 2023.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,363 million, 3% higher compared to Ps.6,158 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.4,067 million, 8% above Ps.3,767 million in the same period of 2023.

The company reported net income of Ps.1,721 million, compared to net income of Ps.459 million a year ago.



1Q 2023 1Q 2024 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $42,219 $44,562 $2,343 6 %









EBITDA $6,158 $6,363 $205 3 %









Operating result $3,767 $4,067 $300 8 %









Net result $459 $1,721 $1,262 -----









Net result per share $2.07 $7.80 $5.73 -----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.7 million and as of March 31, 2023, were 221.4 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 6% during the period, attributable to a 10% growth in commercial sales and a 3% increase in financial income.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.27,526 million, from Ps.26,699 million the previous year - reflects a 3% growth in Banco Azteca México's income. This growth aligns with the ongoing expansion of the gross credit portfolio, contributing to the wellbeing of millions of families and fostering business development.

The increase in income from the commercial business, to Ps.17,036 million, from Ps.15,520 million a year ago, results largely from growth in motorcycle sales - which strengthen business productivity and the mobility of millions of people - telephony - which facilitates efficient connectivity for more and more users - and household appliances, which boost the quality of life of a growing number of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,534 million, compared to Ps.19,904 million the previous year. This growth is attributed to a 6% increase in the financial cost, resulting from higher interest paid, as well as a 10% rise in the commercial cost, in line with the increase in revenue from the commercial business.

Sales, administration, and promotion expenses grew 3%, to Ps.16,665 million, from Ps.16,158 million a year ago, largely as a result of higher advertising expenses.

The lower growth in expenses in relation to income for the period results from solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operational efficiency, together with strict budgets and optimization of processes throughout the organization.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.6,363 million, from Ps.6,158 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,067 million, compared to Ps.3,767 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Below EBITDA, a positive variation of Ps.1,867 million was recorded in other financial results, which reflects a 2% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns - and which does not imply cash flow - compared to a 7% loss a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.1,721 million, from a net income of Ps.459 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, debt with cost as of March 31, 2024, was Ps.38,568 million, compared to Ps.39,026 million the previous year. The reduction is primarily attributed to international bond amortizations, partially offset by issuance of Cebures and a bank loan.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.12,267 million, from Ps.10,078 million the previous year. Net debt was Ps.26,301 million, 9% below Ps.28,948 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2024, the company's equity was Ps.92,214 million, and the equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.07 times.



As of March 31

2023 As of March 31

2024 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $10,078 $12,267 2,189 22 % Marketable financial instruments 28,059 25,717 (2,342) (8 %) Inventories 17,663 17,470 (194) (1 %) Accounts receivables 43,350 52,012 8,661 20 % Other current assets 5,083 3,857 (1,227) (24 %) Investments in shares 39,692 41,575 1,883 5 % Fixed assets 10,037 8,801 (1,236) (12 %) Right of use assets 12,848 12,056 (792) (6 %) Other assets 3,619 4,545 926 26 %









Total assets $170,429 $178,299 $7,870 5 %









Short-term debt $9,386 $10,354 967 10 % Suppliers 8,016 11,340 3,325 41 % Other short-term liabilities 17,934 20,235 2,301 13 % Long-term debt 29,640 28,214 (1,426) (5 %) Differed taxes 1,756 935 (821) (47 %) Other long-term debt 14,662 15,007 345 2 %









Total liabilities $81,393 $86,085 $4,692 6 %









Stakeholder's equity $89,036 $92,214 $3,178 4 %









Liabilities and equity $170,429 $178,299 $7,870 5 %

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latinoamérica as of March 31, 2024, grew 5%, to Ps.174,484 million, from Ps.165,666 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.2% at the end of the period, compared to 5.7% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 5% to Ps.169,099 million, from Ps.160,451 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the period was 3.7%, compared to 4.9% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.216,897 million, from Ps.216,631 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.214,793 million, compared to Ps.215,332 million the previous year.

The ratio of traditional deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México was 1.27 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The Bank's estimated liquidity coverage ratio at the end of the quarter - countable liquid assets / total net cash outflow - was 902%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.94%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra presently operates 6,170 contact points, a decrease from 6,307 units the previous year. This reduction is the result of strategies aimed at maximizing the profitability of the company's contact points. In the United States, 83 Purpose Financial units were closed, and in Mexico, the net closure was 69 contact points. However, this decrease was partially offset by the opening of 15 units in Central America.

At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,912 contact points in Mexico, 834 in the US, and 424 in Central America. This extensive distribution network ensures proximity to customers and fosters close attention, contributing to the company's superior market positioning in the countries it operates in.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations: Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]





Press Relations: Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































1Q23

1Q24

Change

























Financial income 26,699 63 %

27,526 62 %

827 3 %



Commercial income 15,520 37 %

17,036 38 %

1,516 10 %



Income 42,219 100 %

44,562 100 %

2,343 6 %

























Financial cost 8,808 21 %

9,380 21 %

572 6 %



Commercial cost 11,095 26 %

12,154 27 %

1,059 10 %



Costs 19,904 47 %

21,534 48 %

1,631 8 %

























Gross income 22,316 53 %

23,028 52 %

712 3 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 16,158 38 %

16,665 37 %

507 3 %

























EBITDA 6,158 15 %

6,363 14 %

205 3 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,390 6 %

2,308 5 %

(82) -3 %

























Other expense (income), net 1 0 %

(12) 0 %

(12) ----

























Operating income 3,767 9 %

4,067 9 %

300 8 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 377 1 %

445 1 %

69 18 %



Interest expense (1,470) -3 %

(1,461) -3 %

10 1 %



Foreign exchange gain, net 436 1 %

30 0 %

(406) -93 %



Other financial results, net (2,538) -6 %

(671) -2 %

1,867 74 %





(3,195) -8 %

(1,656) -4 %

1,539 48 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 56 0 %

80 0 %

23 42 %

























Income before income tax 628 1 %

2,491 6 %

1,862 ----

























Income tax (169) 0 %

(770) -2 %

(600) ----

























Income before discontinued operations 459 1 %

1,721 4 %

1,262 ----

























Result from discontinued operations (0) 0 %

(0) 0 %

(0) ----

























Consolidated net income 459 1 %

1,721 4 %

1,262 ----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS













Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra





















Change























At March 31, 2023

At March 31, 2024

























Cash and cash equivalents 10,078 31,216 41,294

12,267 28,408 40,675

(619) -1 %





















Marketable financial instruments 5,077 94,672 99,749

3,983 96,919 100,902

1,153 1 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 85,349 85,349

- 90,886 90,886

5,537 6 % Total past-due loans - 7,533 7,533

- 5,273 5,273

(2,260) -30 % Gross loan portfolio - 92,882 92,882

- 96,159 96,159

3,277 4 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 14,063 14,063

- 14,467 14,467

403 3 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 78,819 78,819

- 81,692 81,692

2,873 4 %





















Inventories 17,663 - 17,663

17,470 - 17,470

(194) -1 %





















Other current assets 19,676 13,699 33,376

23,024 10,835 33,859

483 1 %





















Total current assets 52,495 218,407 270,901

56,744 217,854 274,598

3,697 1 %





















Financial instruments 22,981 3 22,985

21,734 2 21,735

(1,249) -5 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 70,807 70,807

- 76,352 76,352

5,545 8 % Total past-due loans - 1,977 1,977

- 1,973 1,973

(4) 0 % Gross loan portfolio - 72,784 72,784

- 78,325 78,325

5,541 8 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 4,918 4,918

- 5,408 5,408

490 10 %





















Loan portfolio - 67,865 67,865

- 72,917 72,917

5,052 7 %





















Other non-current assets 16,627 331 16,958

22,500 707 23,207

6,249 37 % Investment in shares 2,103 - 2,103

2,422 11 2,433

330 16 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 10,037 11,028 21,065

8,801 10,361 19,162

(1,903) -9 % Intangible assets 780 8,134 8,914

697 7,242 7,938

(976) -11 % Right of use asset 12,675 2,189 14,864

11,896 1,919 13,816

(1,049) -7 % Other assets 2,839 7,734 10,573

3,849 8,289 12,137

1,565 ---- TOTAL ASSETS 120,537 315,692 436,228

128,642 319,301 447,943

11,715 3 %











































Demand and term deposits - 216,631 216,631

- 216,897 216,897

266 0 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 27,753 27,753

- 33,204 33,204

5,451 20 % Short-term debt 9,281 542 9,823

9,832 33 9,865

42 0 % Leasing 2,317 887 3,204

2,017 772 2,789

(415) -13 % Short-term liabilities with cost 11,598 245,813 257,411

11,849 250,907 262,756

5,345 2 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 23,409 20,183 43,592

29,343 20,071 49,415

5,822 13 % Short-term liabilities without cost 23,409 20,183 43,592

29,343 20,071 49,415

5,822 13 %





















Total short-term liabilities 35,006 265,997 301,003

41,192 270,978 312,170

11,167 4 %





















Long-term debt 26,970 0 26,970

25,361 - 25,361

(1,609) -6 % Leasing 11,402 1,440 12,842

11,065 1,183 12,248

(594) -5 % Long-term liabilities with cost 38,372 1,440 39,812

36,426 1,183 37,609

(2,203) -6 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 5,015 1,362 6,377

4,877 1,073 5,951

(427) -7 %





















Total long-term liabilities 43,387 2,802 46,190

41,303 2,257 43,559

(2,630) -6 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 78,394 268,799 347,193

82,495 273,235 355,730

8,537 2 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 42,143 46,893 89,036

46,147 46,066 92,214

3,178 4 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 120,537 315,692 436,228

128,642 319,301 447,943

11,715 3 %



INFRASTRUCTURE

























1Q23

1Q24

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,224 19 %

1,227 20 %

3 0 % Salinas y Rocha 33 1 %

32 1 %

(1) -3 % Banco Azteca 1,937 31 %

1,920 31 %

(17) -1 % Freestanding branches 1,787 28 %

1,733 28 %

(54) -3 % Total 4,981 79 %

4,912 80 %

(69) -1 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 119 2 %

126 2 %

7 6 % Banco Azteca 225 4 %

233 4 %

8 4 % Freestanding branches 65 1 %

65 1 %

- 0 % Total 409 6 %

424 7 %

15 4 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 917 15 %

834 14 %

(83) -9 % Total 917 15 %

834 14 %

(83) -9 %

















TOTAL 6,307 100 %

6,170 100 %

(137) -2 %







































































Floor space (m²) 1,527 100 %

1,716 100 %

189 12 %





















































Employees















Mexico 60,897 87 %

62,386 88 %

1,489 2 % Central and South America 6,082 9 %

6,050 9 %

(32) -1 % North America 2,673 4 %

2,506 4 %

(167) -6 % Total employees 69,652 100 %

70,942 100 %

1,290 2 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.