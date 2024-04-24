Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Revenue Of Ps.44,562 Million And Ebitda Of Ps.6,363 Million In The First Quarter Of 2024

- Firm dynamism in merchandise sales generates a 10% increase in commercial revenue, to Ps.17,036 million -
- Operating profit grows 8% in the period, to Ps.4,067 million -
- Increasing quality of Banco Azteca México's portfolio; delinquency rate drops to 3.7%, from 4.9% a year ago -
MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2024 results.
First quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 6%, to Ps.44,562 million in the period, compared to Ps.42,219 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses increased 6%, to Ps.38,199 million, from Ps.36,062 million in 2023.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,363 million, 3% higher compared to Ps.6,158 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.4,067 million, 8% above Ps.3,767 million in the same period of 2023.
The company reported net income of Ps.1,721 million, compared to net income of Ps.459 million a year ago.
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$42,219
$44,562
$2,343
6 %
EBITDA
$6,158
$6,363
$205
3 %
Operating result
$3,767
$4,067
$300
8 %
Net result
$459
$1,721
$1,262
-----
Net result per share
$2.07
$7.80
$5.73
-----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of March 31, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.7 million and as of March 31, 2023, were 221.4 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 6% during the period, attributable to a 10% growth in commercial sales and a 3% increase in financial income.
The increase in financial income - to Ps.27,526 million, from Ps.26,699 million the previous year - reflects a 3% growth in Banco Azteca México's income. This growth aligns with the ongoing expansion of the gross credit portfolio, contributing to the wellbeing of millions of families and fostering business development.
The increase in income from the commercial business, to Ps.17,036 million, from Ps.15,520 million a year ago, results largely from growth in motorcycle sales - which strengthen business productivity and the mobility of millions of people - telephony - which facilitates efficient connectivity for more and more users - and household appliances, which boost the quality of life of a growing number of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,534 million, compared to Ps.19,904 million the previous year. This growth is attributed to a 6% increase in the financial cost, resulting from higher interest paid, as well as a 10% rise in the commercial cost, in line with the increase in revenue from the commercial business.
Sales, administration, and promotion expenses grew 3%, to Ps.16,665 million, from Ps.16,158 million a year ago, largely as a result of higher advertising expenses.
The lower growth in expenses in relation to income for the period results from solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operational efficiency, together with strict budgets and optimization of processes throughout the organization.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.6,363 million, from Ps.6,158 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,067 million, compared to Ps.3,767 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Below EBITDA, a positive variation of Ps.1,867 million was recorded in other financial results, which reflects a 2% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns - and which does not imply cash flow - compared to a 7% loss a year ago.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.1,721 million, from a net income of Ps.459 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated balance sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.
Consistent with this, debt with cost as of March 31, 2024, was Ps.38,568 million, compared to Ps.39,026 million the previous year. The reduction is primarily attributed to international bond amortizations, partially offset by issuance of Cebures and a bank loan.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.12,267 million, from Ps.10,078 million the previous year. Net debt was Ps.26,301 million, 9% below Ps.28,948 million a year ago.
As of March 31, 2024, the company's equity was Ps.92,214 million, and the equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.07 times.
As of March 31
As of March 31
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$10,078
$12,267
2,189
22 %
Marketable financial instruments
28,059
25,717
(2,342)
(8 %)
Inventories
17,663
17,470
(194)
(1 %)
Accounts receivables
43,350
52,012
8,661
20 %
Other current assets
5,083
3,857
(1,227)
(24 %)
Investments in shares
39,692
41,575
1,883
5 %
Fixed assets
10,037
8,801
(1,236)
(12 %)
Right of use assets
12,848
12,056
(792)
(6 %)
Other assets
3,619
4,545
926
26 %
Total assets
$170,429
$178,299
$7,870
5 %
Short-term debt
$9,386
$10,354
967
10 %
Suppliers
8,016
11,340
3,325
41 %
Other short-term liabilities
17,934
20,235
2,301
13 %
Long-term debt
29,640
28,214
(1,426)
(5 %)
Differed taxes
1,756
935
(821)
(47 %)
Other long-term debt
14,662
15,007
345
2 %
Total liabilities
$81,393
$86,085
$4,692
6 %
Stakeholder's equity
$89,036
$92,214
$3,178
4 %
Liabilities and equity
$170,429
$178,299
$7,870
5 %
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latinoamérica as of March 31, 2024, grew 5%, to Ps.174,484 million, from Ps.165,666 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.2% at the end of the period, compared to 5.7% the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 5% to Ps.169,099 million, from Ps.160,451 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the period was 3.7%, compared to 4.9% the previous year.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.216,897 million, from Ps.216,631 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.214,793 million, compared to Ps.215,332 million the previous year.
The ratio of traditional deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México was 1.27 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.
The Bank's estimated liquidity coverage ratio at the end of the quarter - countable liquid assets / total net cash outflow - was 902%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.
The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.94%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra presently operates 6,170 contact points, a decrease from 6,307 units the previous year. This reduction is the result of strategies aimed at maximizing the profitability of the company's contact points. In the United States, 83 Purpose Financial units were closed, and in Mexico, the net closure was 69 contact points. However, this decrease was partially offset by the opening of 15 units in Central America.
At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,912 contact points in Mexico, 834 in the US, and 424 in Central America. This extensive distribution network ensures proximity to customers and fosters close attention, contributing to the company's superior market positioning in the countries it operates in.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
1Q23
1Q24
Change
Financial income
26,699
63 %
27,526
62 %
827
3 %
Commercial income
15,520
37 %
17,036
38 %
1,516
10 %
Income
42,219
100 %
44,562
100 %
2,343
6 %
Financial cost
8,808
21 %
9,380
21 %
572
6 %
Commercial cost
11,095
26 %
12,154
27 %
1,059
10 %
Costs
19,904
47 %
21,534
48 %
1,631
8 %
Gross income
22,316
53 %
23,028
52 %
712
3 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
16,158
38 %
16,665
37 %
507
3 %
EBITDA
6,158
15 %
6,363
14 %
205
3 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,390
6 %
2,308
5 %
(82)
-3 %
Other expense (income), net
1
0 %
(12)
0 %
(12)
----
Operating income
3,767
9 %
4,067
9 %
300
8 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
377
1 %
445
1 %
69
18 %
Interest expense
(1,470)
-3 %
(1,461)
-3 %
10
1 %
Foreign exchange gain, net
436
1 %
30
0 %
(406)
-93 %
Other financial results, net
(2,538)
-6 %
(671)
-2 %
1,867
74 %
(3,195)
-8 %
(1,656)
-4 %
1,539
48 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
56
0 %
80
0 %
23
42 %
Income before income tax
628
1 %
2,491
6 %
1,862
----
Income tax
(169)
0 %
(770)
-2 %
(600)
----
Income before discontinued operations
459
1 %
1,721
4 %
1,262
----
Result from discontinued operations
(0)
0 %
(0)
0 %
(0)
----
Consolidated net income
459
1 %
1,721
4 %
1,262
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Change
At March 31, 2023
At March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
10,078
31,216
41,294
12,267
28,408
40,675
(619)
-1 %
Marketable financial instruments
5,077
94,672
99,749
3,983
96,919
100,902
1,153
1 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
85,349
85,349
-
90,886
90,886
5,537
6 %
Total past-due loans
-
7,533
7,533
-
5,273
5,273
(2,260)
-30 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
92,882
92,882
-
96,159
96,159
3,277
4 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
14,063
14,063
-
14,467
14,467
403
3 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
78,819
78,819
-
81,692
81,692
2,873
4 %
Inventories
17,663
-
17,663
17,470
-
17,470
(194)
-1 %
Other current assets
19,676
13,699
33,376
23,024
10,835
33,859
483
1 %
Total current assets
52,495
218,407
270,901
56,744
217,854
274,598
3,697
1 %
Financial instruments
22,981
3
22,985
21,734
2
21,735
(1,249)
-5 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
70,807
70,807
-
76,352
76,352
5,545
8 %
Total past-due loans
-
1,977
1,977
-
1,973
1,973
(4)
0 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
72,784
72,784
-
78,325
78,325
5,541
8 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
4,918
4,918
-
5,408
5,408
490
10 %
Loan portfolio
-
67,865
67,865
-
72,917
72,917
5,052
7 %
Other non-current assets
16,627
331
16,958
22,500
707
23,207
6,249
37 %
Investment in shares
2,103
-
2,103
2,422
11
2,433
330
16 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
10,037
11,028
21,065
8,801
10,361
19,162
(1,903)
-9 %
Intangible assets
780
8,134
8,914
697
7,242
7,938
(976)
-11 %
Right of use asset
12,675
2,189
14,864
11,896
1,919
13,816
(1,049)
-7 %
Other assets
2,839
7,734
10,573
3,849
8,289
12,137
1,565
----
TOTAL ASSETS
120,537
315,692
436,228
128,642
319,301
447,943
11,715
3 %
Demand and term deposits
-
216,631
216,631
-
216,897
216,897
266
0 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
27,753
27,753
-
33,204
33,204
5,451
20 %
Short-term debt
9,281
542
9,823
9,832
33
9,865
42
0 %
Leasing
2,317
887
3,204
2,017
772
2,789
(415)
-13 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
11,598
245,813
257,411
11,849
250,907
262,756
5,345
2 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
23,409
20,183
43,592
29,343
20,071
49,415
5,822
13 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
23,409
20,183
43,592
29,343
20,071
49,415
5,822
13 %
Total short-term liabilities
35,006
265,997
301,003
41,192
270,978
312,170
11,167
4 %
Long-term debt
26,970
0
26,970
25,361
-
25,361
(1,609)
-6 %
Leasing
11,402
1,440
12,842
11,065
1,183
12,248
(594)
-5 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
38,372
1,440
39,812
36,426
1,183
37,609
(2,203)
-6 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
5,015
1,362
6,377
4,877
1,073
5,951
(427)
-7 %
Total long-term liabilities
43,387
2,802
46,190
41,303
2,257
43,559
(2,630)
-6 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
78,394
268,799
347,193
82,495
273,235
355,730
8,537
2 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
42,143
46,893
89,036
46,147
46,066
92,214
3,178
4 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
120,537
315,692
436,228
128,642
319,301
447,943
11,715
3 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
1Q23
1Q24
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,224
19 %
1,227
20 %
3
0 %
Salinas y Rocha
33
1 %
32
1 %
(1)
-3 %
Banco Azteca
1,937
31 %
1,920
31 %
(17)
-1 %
Freestanding branches
1,787
28 %
1,733
28 %
(54)
-3 %
Total
4,981
79 %
4,912
80 %
(69)
-1 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
119
2 %
126
2 %
7
6 %
Banco Azteca
225
4 %
233
4 %
8
4 %
Freestanding branches
65
1 %
65
1 %
-
0 %
Total
409
6 %
424
7 %
15
4 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
917
15 %
834
14 %
(83)
-9 %
Total
917
15 %
834
14 %
(83)
-9 %
TOTAL
6,307
100 %
6,170
100 %
(137)
-2 %
Floor space (m²)
1,527
100 %
1,716
100 %
189
12 %
Employees
Mexico
60,897
87 %
62,386
88 %
1,489
2 %
Central and South America
6,082
9 %
6,050
9 %
(32)
-1 %
North America
2,673
4 %
2,506
4 %
(167)
-6 %
Total employees
69,652
100 %
70,942
100 %
1,290
2 %
