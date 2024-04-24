Anzeige
Aker BP ASA: Aker BP: First quarter 2024 results

LYSAKER, Norway, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP delivered continued strong operational performance in the first quarter of 2024, with low cost and low emissions, and with all field development projects progressing according to plan.

Highlights
  • Increased production: Oil and gas production reached 448 mboepd in the first quarter, one percent higher than in the fourth quarter
  • Low cost: Production cost amounted to USD 6.1 per barrel produced, down from USD 6.2 in the fourth quarter
  • Low emissions: Greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1&2) averaged 3.0 kg CO2e per boe, ranking among the lowest in the global oil & gas industry
  • Development projects on track: All field development projects are progressing as planned and within budget
  • Strong financial performance: EBITDA of USD 2.8 (3.2) billion, operating profit of USD 2.2 (2.2) billion, net profit of USD 531 (164) million, and free cash flow of USD 339 (461) million
  • Returning value: Quarterly dividend of USD 0.60 per share
Comment from Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP

"Aker BP delivered strong operational and financial performance in the first quarter of 2024. Our oil and gas production increased while we maintained low costs and kept emissions in check.

Our field development projects are on track, and construction activity is ramping up at multiple sites in Norway and abroad. The Hanz project has been completed, and production started a few days ago. Meanwhile, the Tyrving development is progressing towards an accelerated start-up in the fourth quarter.

We are pleased to report another quarter marked by robust cash flow and a strong financial position, which further underpins the ongoing investments in our profitable projects and attractive dividends to our shareholders."

Webcast presentation

Today at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Attachments

Aker BP 2024-Q1 Report.pdf

Aker BP 2024-Q1 Presentation.pdf

Investor contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

Media contacts:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/first-quarter-2024-results,c3966058

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3966058/2753367.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3966058/bd371eeb10d44fd4.pdf

Aker BP 2024-Q1 Presentation

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3966058/83d211f6893a5f6a.pdf

Aker BP 2024-Q1 Report

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

