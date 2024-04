Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 24 April 2024

Quarterly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

Factsheet:

https://greshamhouse.com/strategic-equity-capital-plc-factsheet-q1-2024/

Commentary:

https://greshamhouse.com/strategic-equity-capital-plc-q1-2024-commentary/

