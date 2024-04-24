Skanska signs contract regarding manufacturing facility in the Northeast USA for USD 94M, about SEK 970M

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a construction contract with a consumer goods manufacturer regarding a manufacturing facility in the Northeast region of the USA. The contract is worth USD 94M, about SEK 970M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

Work will include renovation and addition to an existing manufacturing facility.

Work will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-contract-regarding-manufacturing-facility-in-the-northeast-usa-for-usd-94m--about-sek-,c3966279

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3966279/2752903.pdf 20240424 US manufacturing facility

SOURCE Skanska