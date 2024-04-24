Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
23.04.24
19:17 Uhr
16,755 Euro
-0,050
-0,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,52516,55512:01
16,53516,54512:01
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 07:54
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs contract regarding manufacturing facility in the Northeast USA for USD 94M, about SEK 970M

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a construction contract with a consumer goods manufacturer regarding a manufacturing facility in the Northeast region of the USA. The contract is worth USD 94M, about SEK 970M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

Work will include renovation and addition to an existing manufacturing facility.

Work will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-contract-regarding-manufacturing-facility-in-the-northeast-usa-for-usd-94m--about-sek-,c3966279

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3966279/2752903.pdf

20240424 US manufacturing facility

SOURCE Skanska

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.