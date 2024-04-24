Azerbaijan has revealed plans for its first renewables auction, in order to facilitate the design, financing, construction and operation of a 100 MW solar plant. Applicants can contact the Ministry of Energy from April 30 to participate in the first of two auction stages. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has announced an auction for a 100 MW solar plant in Gobustan district, eastern Azerbaijan. The auction will be held in two stages. Companies that wish to participate in the first phase, which will determine project eligibility, can request a qualification eligibility document from the ministry ...

