Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5TM | ISIN: NO0010657505 | Ticker-Symbol: BO4
Tradegate
23.04.24
17:47 Uhr
16,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,60 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORREGAARD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORREGAARD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,22016,32012:01
16,22016,30012:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 07:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 of NOK 442 million in the 1st quarter

Borregaard's operating revenues reached NOK 1,975 million (NOK 1,850 million)2 in the 1st quarter of 2024. EBITDA1 increased to NOK 442 million (NOK 435 million). The result in BioSolutions increased while results in BioMaterials and Fine Chemicals were lower compared with the 1st quarter of 2023.

The result in BioSolutions increased due to higher sales volume and reduced energy costs. In BioMaterials, higher sales volume was more than offset by lower sales prices and higher wood costs. Fine Chemicals had a lower result due to low bioethanol deliveries and increased costs. The net currency effects were slightly negative for the Group.

Profit before tax was NOK 261 million (NOK 292 million). Earnings per share were NOK 2.01 (NOK 2.32).

- We are pleased with the strong result improvement in BioSolutions and the positive sales volume development for the Group, says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

Contacts:
Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164
Director Communications, Tone Horvei Bredal, +47 924 67 711

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses
2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 - 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer at Borregaard ASA, on 24 April 2024 at 07:00 CEST.



Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.