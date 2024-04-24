Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2024

Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 April 2024





Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2024

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2024.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 793 million and net profit of DKK 616 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 24% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 2023 2022 2021 2020 Total core income 1,040 849 3,828 2,862 2,433 2,179 Total expenses and depreciation 247 227 963 891 817 788 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 793 622 2,865 1,971 1,616 1,391 Impairment charges for loans etc. 0 -1 -1 -2 -68 -223 Core earnings 793 621 2,864 1,969 1,548 1,168 Result for the portfolio etc. +23 -21 -7 -69 +7 -9 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 5 5 20 20 17 15 Tax 195 140 682 385 309 224 Net profit 616 455 2,155 1,495 1,229 920





Highlights of the first quarter of 2024

The net profit is DKK 616 million, equivalent to a 24% p.a. return on equity

Earnings per share - measured on net profit - increase by 40%

Core income increases by 22% to DKK 1,040 million

Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio decreases to 23.7%

Credit quality remains high and impairment charges are DKK 0 million

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 5% in loans, 8% in deposits and 15% in custody account holdings

The bank's brands are again ranked at the top of Voxmeter's image survey

The expected results for 2024 are maintained





