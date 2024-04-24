Vistin Pharma ASA: First quarter 2024 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 24th of April 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the first quarter ended at MNOK 104 compared to MNOK 101 in Q1 2023. Sales volume in the quarter was up by 11% compared to Q1 2023.

First quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 20 compared to MNOK 14 in Q1 2023, representing a 45% increase. EBITDA positively affected by increased sales volume and product mix, partly offset by a one-time inventory adjustment of MNOK 7.

The net profit ended at MNOK 7.7 for the first quarter of 2024. Net profit negatively affected with approx. MNOK 3 in the quarter by fair value of future FX cash flow hedging contracts (unrealized gain - no cash effect in quarter).

Unplanned "wear and tear" maintenance/repair on Line 2 resulted in lower than planned production and sales volume in the first quarter. After the repair, line 2 has been producing according to plan from fiscal week 14.

The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

