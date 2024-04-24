

TOKYO, Apr 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has completed construction and commenced operations for the third M701JAC unit out of four at a natural gas-fired power plant in Rayong Province on 31 March 2024. The plant is a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development PCL, Thailand's largest independent power producer (IPP), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd..The power plant in Rayong Province, located approximately 130 km southeast of Bangkok, is operated by Gulf PD Company Limited. The overall project consists of two GTCC power plants, each comprising four gas turbine units, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and generators.This milestone marks the timely delivery of seven out of eight M701JAC units across two ultra-large-scale 2,650 megawatts (MW) GTCC power plants in Rayong and Chonburi*, with a collective output of 5,300MW. Anticipated to be fully operational by fall 2024, all eight units of the completed power plants are poised to support the electricity needs of key industrial and economic hubs in the eastern region of Thailand.The four M701JAC units installed at the Gulf Sriracha Power Plant in Chonburi Province in October 2022, along with the two units in Rayong Province, are currently operating smoothly. They have exceeded 75,000 actual operating hours (AOH) , demonstrating high reliability of the state-of-the-art JAC gas turbines.Despite challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19, local construction has persevered. Through strong collaborative efforts with Mitsubishi Power's customers and contractors, the power solutions brand ensured smooth delivery of its equipment and upheld highest standards in its ongoing maintenance services.The Gulf Sriracha Power Plant also earned the distinguished "Power Plant of the Year" title at the Power and Energy Awards at Enlit Asia 2023 in December. The recognition underscores the plant's efficacy in meeting Thailand's rising energy demand and highlights its commitment to decarbonization and advancement in the nation's energy transition.Reinforcing its commitment to meeting Thailand's energy demands with industry-leading gas turbine technologies, Mitsubishi Power has also successfully begun operations of one of two M701JAC gas turbines in a 1,400MW natural gas-fired power plant by Hin Kong Power Company Limited, a special purpose company (SPC) jointly established by RATCH Group Public Company Limited and Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited. The completion and full operation of the second unit is scheduled for January 2025.Akira Takahashi, President and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Power (Thailand) Ltd., said: "Having been part of Thailand's energy story for more than five decades, we are honored that our robust GTCC solutions have helped to enhance the reliability and efficiency of Thailand's energy infrastructure, and supported the country's progress towards a more sustainable energy future. In cooperation with Gulf and valued partners, we aim to complete this project, and will continue to do our best to support long-term maintenance and services."*The power plant in Chonburi Province is operated by Gulf SRC Company Limited.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi PowerCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.