The recent COP28 meeting resulted in targets to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030, and demand for solar power is expected to continue to grow amid a market that is transitioning toward more advanced technologies. Here we examine the outlook for heterojunction (HJT) solar solutions and the types of projects that are already showcasing their potential in major regions. The solar industry is experiencing tremendous growth, with surpassed milestones making headlines on a regular basis. The industry as a whole surged past 1 TW of cumulative capacity by the end of 2022, and BloombergNEF ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...