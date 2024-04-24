SulPayments Switzerland and Gamecash Mexico united under international Holding Structure to expand local payment offerings in Latin America

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sulpayments Switzerland and GameCash Mexico, have announced their consolidation under a unified holding structure. This strategic move aims to leverage synergies between the two companies, combining Sulpayments' expertise in secure and efficient payment solutions with GameCash's stronghold in the gaming industry.

Under this unified structure, both entities will maintain their distinct identities and operations while benefiting from shared resources, strategic alignment, and enhanced capabilities. The consolidation underscores a commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled value to customers across the intersecting domains of finance and gaming.

Gamecash a pioneering payments startup based in Mexico by its holding entity, founded by the entrepreneur Hugo Castrejon, Gamecash has been facilitating seamless payment transactions in Mexico, offering an array of services including SPEI, cash payments, Oxxo & Paynet, and transactions with local Mexican cards employing the latest 3D Secure 2.0 protocol to ensure the highest conversion rates.

Sulpayments, a Swiss-based fully authorized fintech firm, is making significant strides in the Brazilian market by specializing in cutting-edge payment solutions collaborating with Brazilian partners licensed by the Central Bank of Brazil. SulPayments focus is facilitating cross-border transactions by offering seamless USDT settlements, catering to the needs of businesses operating within Brazil's dynamic financial landscape. Leveraging its Swiss expertise and global network, Sulpayments provides secure, efficient, and compliant payment services, enabling clients to navigate the complexities of international finance with ease.

Tilmar Goos, CEO of Sul Payments, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Integrating Gamecash into our holding is a pivotal step towards achieving our goal of expanding our footprint in Latin America. With Gamecash's expertise in the Mexican market, we are now positioned to offer our clients comprehensive local payment solutions and USDT settlements through Sul Payments, an authorized entity in Switzerland. This move not only strengthens our presence in Mexico but also aligns with our vision of simplifying payment processes for businesses across Latin America."

Hugo Castrejon, founder of Gamecash, shared his optimism about joining forces with Sul Payments: "This acquisition represents a significant achievement for us at Gamecash. Following our successful exit from Banwire, we are excited to embark on this new journey. Our combined efforts will enable us to offer unparalleled local payment solutions and USDT settlements, ensuring a secure, efficient, and compliant operation for our clients, as highlighted on our website."

The integration of Gamecash into Sul Payments' offerings paves the way for businesses in Brazil, Mexico, and beyond to accept all local payments and receive settlements in USD, EUR, or USDT without the necessity of establishing a local entity. This collaboration signifies a step forward in Sul Payments' commitment to enhancing its service portfolio and adding value to its clients' operations in the ever-evolving digital payment landscape.

