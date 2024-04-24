Geek+ and System Teknik deploy first PopPick solution in the Nordics for the pharmacy group Med24.dk

DUSSELDORF, Germany, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has deployed the first Shelf-to-Person PopPick project in the Nordics for one of the biggest online pharmacy wholesalers in the region, Med24.dk. System Teknik partnered on the Denmark project, which includes three PopPick stations and 30 Shelf-to-Person robots, bringing a flexible solution to a region where fixed automation still dominates.

"With the rise of e-commerce, Med24.dk had been struggling with huge sales growth coupled with fast delivery demands from customers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden searching for pharmacy, health and beauty products. Peak season events had also caused considerable strain to their operations," said Blond Shkodrani, channel partner manager for the Nordics at Geekplus. "Due to their overwhelming success, Med24.dk needed a modular, automated order fulfillment solution for fast, efficient order fulfillment."

The Geekplus modular Shelf-to-Person solution optimizes warehouse operations using mobile robots to transport shelves. In a region where fixed and cubic solutions have been the trend during recent years, Shelf-to-Person handles goods of all sizes while removing the need for infrastructure investment, making it the most flexible response to order fulfillment challenges.

PopPick workstations use two retrieval arms and four presentation locations to present pickers with multiple, moveable 78-tote racks at one time, resulting in an industry-leading throughput of 450 totes per hour. PopPick can store goods of all types and sizes; the solution is not limited to small pieces and improves ergonomics for workers while picking. It also takes up less space than traditional systems, so customers can use more stations without adding facility space.

"We are very pleased to invest in flooring robots from Geekplus," said Med24.dk CEO Nils Træholt. "We believe that this new and innovative technology can help us realize our growth ambitions, while maintaining good delivery times for the benefit of our customers."

Morten Kirch, System Teknik's CSO, added: "Due to Med24.dk's growth, we are thrilled to be able to deliver a tailor-made, automated solution that matches their needs."

Geekplus offers a suite of Goods-to-Person mobile order fulfillment solutions -- the only comprehensive robotic offering controlled by a single software platform.

"Through trusted partners like System Teknik, we're showing customers all over Europe that Geekplus truly is a one-stop shop for modular warehouse automation," Shkodrani said.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395198/Med24_Geekplus_PopPick.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373458/Geekplus_logo.jpg

