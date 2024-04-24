Epique Realty Empowers Agents at PowerCON 2024 with More Free Benefits: Realty.com

Epique Realty sparks excitement once again by unveiling a unique and marvelous benefit for its agents with Realty.com

On the exhilarating second day of PowerCON, Epique Realty sparks excitement once again by unveiling a unique and marvelous benefit for its agents. With a commitment to empowering agents and propelling their success, Epique has partnered with Realty.com to present an incredible opportunity available for a limited time. Realty.com, a cutting-edge mobile and online real estate platform, is renowned for connecting clients with Premium Exclusive Agents, transforming the home buying and selling experience with innovative technology.

Through this dynamic collaboration, Epique agents will receive a first-time boosted agent profile and an exclusive share of local leads, guiding them ahead of the competition. The boosted profile amplifies agent visibility and engagement, while the influx of local leads fulfills every agent's dream of expanding their client base and driving business growth.

In its ongoing dedication to supporting and enhancing agents' businesses, Epique has partnered with another pioneering and technologically advanced firm, Realty.com. With Realty.com's innovative platform, the process of finding a home has become easier and more enjoyable. Realty.com offers homebuyers, renters, and sellers the essential insights needed to make informed decisions. This includes updates on newly listed homes and rentals, comprehensive data on home price history and expenses, as well as valuable insights into neighborhood characteristics such as local crime rates, school quality, and commute times. With Realty.com, users gain deeper insights into their real estate decisions, facilitating a more informed and confident approach to the market.

Epique Realty's CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua Miller, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Realty.com shares Epique's vision of leveraging inventive technology to foster lifelong relationships. By facilitating connections between agents, property managers, and mortgage lenders, Realty.com equips clients with the tools and guidance needed to navigate the real estate journey with confidence."

As the foremost advocate for agent-centric support, Epique Realty remains steadfast in its mission to seek out innovative benefits daily, empowering and enabling agents to focus on their business while leaving the repetitive and routine tasks behind.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

